721 reads

The Web3.0 Hackathon aims to be a platform that empowers developers to create projects that are innovative, user-friendly and applicable in real-life. Over $100,000 prize pool. Web 3.0 is the vision for the next internet generation that is decentralized, verifiable and secure. The event is supported by Bybit, BitDAO, Web3 Collective and Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance, which includes established organizations like EthSign, Mask, Torus, Biconomy, Polygon, PingCAP and Alchemy Pay.