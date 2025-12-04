Modern Data Engineering with Apache Spark: A Hands-On Guide to Slowly Changing Dimensions (SCD)

Modern analytics systems rely on tracking how business entities change over time. Whether you manage customer profiles, product catalogs, employee data, or subscription plans — dimensions evolve, and your data engineering pipelines must preserve history correctly. If your data platform overwrites old values blindly, you lose history—and downstream analytics such as compliance reports, churn analysis, and ML training suffer dramatically. change over time dimensions evolve you lose history This is where Slowly Changing Dimensions (SCDs) become essential. Slowly Changing Dimensions (SCDs) Apache Spark and Databricks enable scalable and fully automated SCD handling for billions of records. What is an SCD? What is an SCD? A Slowly Changing Dimension stores master data that changes infrequently, such as: master data that changes infrequentl Customer Name, City, Phone\nProduct Category, Brand\nEmployee Designation\nStore Location Customer Name, City, Phone Product Category, Brand Employee Designation Store Location The challenge:Some attributes needoverwriting, some need history, and some require partial history. overwriting history partial history Real–World Business Story (Used Throughout This Blog) Real–World Business Story (Used Throughout This Blog) A company maintains a Customer Dimension with these columns Column\n\nMeaning\n\n\n\ncustomer_id\n\nNatural key\n\n\n\nname\n\nCustomer full name\n\n\n\ncity\n\nLocation\n\n\n\nsegment\n\nGold/Silver/Bronze\n\n\n\nvalid_from\n\nEffective start date\n\n\n\nvalid_to\n\nEffective end date\n\n\n\nis_current\n\nWhether row is active Column\n\nMeaning\n\n\n\ncustomer_id\n\nNatural key\n\n\n\nname\n\nCustomer full name\n\n\n\ncity\n\nLocation\n\n\n\nsegment\n\nGold/Silver/Bronze\n\n\n\nvalid_from\n\nEffective start date\n\n\n\nvalid_to\n\nEffective end date\n\n\n\nis_current\n\nWhether row is active Column\n\nMeaning Column Column Column Meaning Meaning Meaning customer_id\n\nNatural key customer_id customer_id Natural key Natural key name\n\nCustomer full name name name Customer full name Customer full name city\n\nLocation city city Location Location segment\n\nGold/Silver/Bronze segment segment Gold/Silver/Bronze Gold/Silver/Bronze valid_from\n\nEffective start date valid_from valid_from Effective start date Effective start date valid_to\n\nEffective end date valid_to valid_to Effective end date Effective end date is_current\n\nWhether row is active is_current is_current Whether row is active Whether row is active We will track this customer customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\nsegment\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai\n\nGold customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\nsegment\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai\n\nGold customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\nsegment customer_id customer_id customer_id name name name city city city segment segment segment 101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai\n\nGold 101 101 John Deo John Deo Mumbai Mumbai Gold Gold Now imagine your customer updates flowing in every hour, city changes, segment upgrades, name corrections. This is exactly the kind of real-world churn SCDs are designed to handle. And then changes occur over months: City changes → "John moves to Delhi"\nSegment changes → "John becomes Platinum"\nName correction → "Jhon Deo corrected to John Deo" City changes → "John moves to Delhi" "John moves to Delhi" Segment changes → "John becomes Platinum" "John becomes Platinum" Name correction → "Jhon Deo corrected to John Deo" "Jhon Deo corrected to John Deo" We will see how each SCD Type handles these changes. Here’s where most engineers get tripped up: understanding SCDs is simple, but implementing them efficiently in Spark is a whole different challenge. SCD in Spark — Challenges SCD in Spark — Challenges Here’s the catch: Spark is distributed, stateless, and doesn’t update records the way traditional ETL tools do. Unlike traditional ETL tools (Informatica, SSIS), Spark is: distributed\nstateless\nappend-optimized\nbuilt for batch + streaming distributed stateless append-optimized built for batch + streaming This means you must manage: record comparison\nsurrogate keys\nversioning\nwindow logic\nupdates + inserts record comparison surrogate keys versioning window logic updates + inserts Modern platforms like Delta Lake make SCDs extremely efficient. Delta Lake SCD Type-0 (Passive) — “Do Nothing” SCD Type-0 (Passive) — “Do Nothing” Definition Definition Do not update anything.Incoming changes are ignored. Never change the value.Used for immutable fields (DOB, SSN). Business Use Case Business Use Case Regulatory historical tables\nImmutable ledger\n“Snapshot at signup time” attributes Regulatory historical tables Immutable ledger “Snapshot at signup time” attributes Example Example Incoming change: Incoming change: customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\nsegment\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nDelhi\n\nGold customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\nsegment\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nDelhi\n\nGold customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\nsegment customer_id customer_id customer_id name name name city city city segment segment segment 101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nDelhi\n\nGold 101 101 John Deo John Deo Delhi Delhi Gold Gold Output (No change) Output (No change) customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\nsegment\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai\n\nGold customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\nsegment\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai\n\nGold customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\nsegment customer_id customer_id customer_id name name name city city city segment segment segment 101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai\n\nGold 101 101 John Deo John Deo Mumbai Mumbai Gold Gold PySpark Code PySpark Code # Type 0 → Do nothing\nfinal_df = dim_df # Type 0 → Do nothing\nfinal_df = dim_df SCD Type-1 — Overwrite (No History) SCD Type-1 — Overwrite (No History) Definition Definition Latest value overwrites existing record \\ History is NOT preserved. Update the dimension record in place.No history. SCD Type-1 means overwrite old values. \\ No history is kept. Used when: Only latest value matters\nNo need to track previous versions Only latest value matters No need to track previous versions Examples Examples Customer phone number\nAddress\nProduct description\nEmail ID Customer phone number Address Product description Email ID Use Case Use Case Fix spelling mistakes\nNon-critical fields (email, phone)\nData quality corrections Fix spelling mistakes Non-critical fields (email, phone) Data quality corrections Example Example Incoming change: John moves from Mumbai → Delhi Before Before customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity customer_id customer_id customer_id name name name city city city 101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai 101 101 John Deo John Deo Mumbai Mumbai After (Type-1) After (Type-1) customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity customer_id customer_id customer_id name name name city city city 101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai 101 101 John Deo John Deo Mumbai Mumbai PySpark Code PySpark Code final_df = dim_df.alias("d") \\\n .join(stg_df.alias("s"), "customer_id", "left") \\\n .select(\n "customer_id",\n F.coalesce("s.name", "d.name").alias("name"),\n F.coalesce("s.city", "d.city").alias("city")\n ) final_df = dim_df.alias("d") \\\n .join(stg_df.alias("s"), "customer_id", "left") \\\n .select(\n "customer_id",\n F.coalesce("s.name", "d.name").alias("name"),\n F.coalesce("s.city", "d.city").alias("city")\n ) SCD Type-2 — Full History (Historical Tracking) SCD Type-2 — Full History (Historical Tracking) Definition Definition Create a new rowwhen an attribute changes.Mark the previous row as expired. new row Columns Used Columns Used valid_from\nvalid_to\nis_current valid_from valid_to is_current Use Case Use Case Customer moves to new city\nSalary change\nProduct price change\nStore relocation Customer moves to new city Salary change Product price change Store relocation Example — John moves from Mumbai → Delhi Example — John moves from Mumbai → Delhi Stage incoming change Stage incoming change customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nDelhi customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nDelhi customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity customer_id customer_id customer_id name name name city city city 101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nDelhi 101 101 John Deo John Deo Delhi Delhi Current Dimension Current Dimension cust_id\n\ncity\n\nvalid_from\n\nvalid_to\n\nis_current\n\n\n\n101\n\nMumbai\n\n2024-01-01\n\n9999-12-31\n\n1 cust_id\n\ncity\n\nvalid_from\n\nvalid_to\n\nis_current\n\n\n\n101\n\nMumbai\n\n2024-01-01\n\n9999-12-31\n\n1 cust_id\n\ncity\n\nvalid_from\n\nvalid_to\n\nis_current cust_id cust_id cust_id city city city valid_from valid_from valid_from valid_to valid_to valid_to is_current is_current is_current 101\n\nMumbai\n\n2024-01-01\n\n9999-12-31\n\n1 101 101 Mumbai Mumbai 2024-01-01 2024-01-01 9999-12-31 9999-12-31 1 1 Type-2 Output Type-2 Output cust_id\n\ncity\n\nvalid_from\n\nvalid_to\n\nis_current\n\n\n\n101\n\nMumbai\n\n2024-01-01\n\n2024-03-10\n\n0\n\n\n\n101\n\nDelhi\n\n2024-03-10\n\n9999-12-31\n\n1 cust_id\n\ncity\n\nvalid_from\n\nvalid_to\n\nis_current\n\n\n\n101\n\nMumbai\n\n2024-01-01\n\n2024-03-10\n\n0\n\n\n\n101\n\nDelhi\n\n2024-03-10\n\n9999-12-31\n\n1 cust_id\n\ncity\n\nvalid_from\n\nvalid_to\n\nis_current cust_id cust_id cust_id city city city valid_from valid_from valid_from valid_to valid_to valid_to is_current is_current is_current 101\n\nMumbai\n\n2024-01-01\n\n2024-03-10\n\n0 101 101 Mumbai Mumbai 2024-01-01 2024-01-01 2024-03-10 2024-03-10 0 0 101\n\nDelhi\n\n2024-03-10\n\n9999-12-31\n\n1 101 101 Delhi Delhi 2024-03-10 2024-03-10 9999-12-31 9999-12-31 1 1 SAMPLE_TYPE-2 SAMPLE_TYPE-2 from pyspark.sql import SparkSession, functions as F\nfrom pyspark.sql.types import IntegerType\ncurr = spark.read.option("header",True).csv("/FileStore/test/customers_current.csv")\nupd = spark.read.option("header",True).csv("/FileStore/test/customers_updates.csv")\nprint("=== CURRENT DIMENSION (before) ===")\ncurr.show(truncate=False)\nprint("=== INCOMING UPDATES ===")\nupd.show(truncate=False)\n# Convert schemas\ncurr2 = curr.select(\n F.col("customer_id").cast(IntegerType()).alias("customer_id"),\n F.col("name"),\n F.col("city"),\n F.col("segment"),\n F.to_date(F.col("valid_from"), "M/d/yyyy").alias("valid_from"),\n F.to_date(F.col("valid_to"), "M/d/yyyy").alias("valid_to"),\n F.col("is_current")\n)\nupd2 = upd.select(\n F.col("customer_id").cast(IntegerType()).alias("customer_id"),\n F.col("name"),\n F.col("city"),\n F.col("segment"),\n F.to_date(F.col("updated_at"), "M/d/yyyy").alias("updated_at")\n)\n# For demo, compute expired + new rows\ntoday = F.current_date()\ncurr_active = curr2.filter(F.col("is_current")== "1")\nexpired = curr_active.alias("c").join(upd2.alias("u"), stg_df.alias("s"),\n "t.customer_id = s.customer_id AND t.is_current = 1 AND (t.city <> s.city OR t.segment <> s.segment)"\n).whenNotMatchedInsert(values={\n "customer_id": "s.customer_id",\n "name": "s.name",\n "city": "s.city",\n "segment": "s.segment",\n "valid_from": F.current_date(),\n "valid_to": F.lit("9999-12-31"),\n "is_current": "1"\n}).execute() from delta.tables import DeltaTable\nfrom pyspark.sql import functions as F\ndelta_dim = DeltaTable.forPath(spark, "/mnt/dim_customer")\n# Close old rows\ndelta_dim.alias("t").merge(\n stg_df.alias("s"),\n "t.customer_id = s.customer_id AND t.is_current = 1 AND (t.city <> s.city OR t.segment <> s.segment)"\n).whenMatchedUpdate(set={\n "valid_to": F.current_date(),\n "is_current": "0"\n}).execute()\n# Insert new rows\ndelta_dim.alias("t").merge(\n stg_df.alias("s"),\n "t.customer_id = s.customer_id AND t.is_current = 1 AND (t.city <> s.city OR t.segment <> s.segment)"\n).whenNotMatchedInsert(values={\n "customer_id": "s.customer_id",\n "name": "s.name",\n "city": "s.city",\n "segment": "s.segment",\n "valid_from": F.current_date(),\n "valid_to": F.lit("9999-12-31"),\n "is_current": "1"\n}).execute() SCD Type-3 — Store Previous Value (Limited History) SCD Type-3 — Store Previous Value (Limited History) Definition Definition Keep current and previous values only. current previous Use Case Use Case Keep previous and current city\nTrack last job role change\nLast two subscription plans Keep previous and current city Track last job role change Last two subscription plans Example Example Incoming change: Mumbai → Delhi PySpark Code PySpark Code final_df = dim_df.join(stg_df, "customer_id") \\\n .select(\n "customer_id",\n stg_df.city.alias("city_current"),\n dim_df.city.alias("city_previous")\n ) final_df = dim_df.join(stg_df, "customer_id") \\\n .select(\n "customer_id",\n stg_df.city.alias("city_current"),\n dim_df.city.alias("city_previous")\n ) Output Output customer_id\n\ncity_current\n\ncity_previous\n\n\n\n101\n\nDelhi\n\nMumbai customer_id\n\ncity_current\n\ncity_previous\n\n\n\n101\n\nDelhi\n\nMumbai customer_id\n\ncity_current\n\ncity_previous customer_id customer_id customer_id city_current city_current city_current city_previous city_previous city_previous 101\n\nDelhi\n\nMumbai 101 101 Delhi Delhi Mumbai Mumbai SCD Type-4 — History Table + Current Table SCD Type-4 — History Table + Current Table Definition Definition Two tables: Dimension Current Table\nHistory Table Dimension Current Table Dimension Current Table History Table History Table Use Case Use Case Customer moves frequently\nNeed long-term history\nFact tables reference only current dimension Customer moves frequently Need long-term history Fact tables reference only current dimension Example Structure Example Structure dim_customer_current dim_customer_current customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nDelhi customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nDelhi customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity customer_id customer_id customer_id name name name city city city 101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nDelhi 101 101 John Deo John Deo Delhi Delhi dim_customer_history dim_customer_history customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\nchanged_at\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai\n\n2024-03-10 customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\nchanged_at\n\n\n\n101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai\n\n2024-03-10 customer_id\n\nname\n\ncity\n\nchanged_at customer_id customer_id customer_id name name name city city city changed_at changed_at changed_at 101\n\nJohn Deo\n\nMumbai\n\n2024-03-10 101 101 John Deo John Deo Mumbai Mumbai 2024-03-10 2024-03-10 PySpark Code PySpark Code history_df = dim_current.join(stg_df, "customer_id") \\\n .filter(dim_current.city != stg_df.city) \\\n .select(dim_current["*"], F.current_timestamp().alias("changed_at"))\ndim_current = stg_df history_df = dim_current.join(stg_df, "customer_id") \\\n .filter(dim_current.city != stg_df.city) \\\n .select(dim_current["*"], F.current_timestamp().alias("changed_at"))\ndim_current = stg_df SCD Type-6 — Hybrid (1 + 2 + 3) SCD Type-6 — Hybrid (1 + 2 + 3) Definition Definition Combination of: Type-1 (overwrite current)\nType-2 (full history)\nType-3 (store previous value) Type-1 (overwrite current) Type-2 (full history) Type-3 (store previous value) Most commonly used in banking, telecom, and e-commerce. banking, telecom, and e-commerce. Example Example Customer moves Mumbai → Delhi Output Output id	city	city_prev	valid_from	valid_to	is_current
101	Mumbai	NULL	2024-01-01	2024-03-10	0
101	Delhi	Mumbai	2024-03-10	9999-12-31	1

PySpark Merge

delta_dim.alias("t").merge(
 stg.alias("s"),
 "t.customer_id = s.customer_id AND t.is_current = 1"
).whenMatchedUpdate(
 condition="t.city <> s.city",
 set={
 "valid_to": F.current_date(),
 "is_current": "0"
 }
).whenNotMatchedInsert(values={
 "customer_id": "s.customer_id",
 "city": "s.city",
 "city_prev": "t.city",
 "valid_from": F.current_date(),
 "valid_to": F.lit("9999-12-31"),
 "is_current": "1"}).execute()

**Databricks Production Architecture \\ Final Summary Table (All SCD Types) Final Summary Table (All SCD Types) Type	Description	History?	Use Case
0	No changes	NO	Immutable values
1	Overwrite	NO	Fixes, emails, metadata
2	Full history	YES	Customer moves, salary change
3	Limited history	Partial	Only previous value needed
4	History table	Full	Maintain separate history
6	Hybrid	Full+Prev	Telecom, Banking, E-commerce History? History? Use Case Use Case Use Case 0\n\nNo changes\n\nNO\n\nImmutable values 0 0 No changes No changes NO NO Immutable values Immutable values 1\n\nOverwrite\n\nNO\n\nFixes, emails, metadata 1 1 Overwrite Overwrite NO NO Fixes, emails, metadata Fixes, emails, metadata 2\n\nFull history\n\nYES\n\nCustomer moves, salary change 2 2 Full history Full history YES YES Customer moves, salary change Customer moves, salary change 3\n\nLimited history\n\nPartial\n\nOnly previous value needed 3 3 Limited history Limited history Partial Partial Only previous value needed Only previous value needed 4\n\nHistory table\n\nFull\n\nMaintain separate history 4 4 History table History table Full Full Maintain separate history Maintain separate history 6\n\nHybrid\n\nFull+Prev\n\nTelecom, Banking, E-commerce 6 6 Hybrid Hybrid Full+Prev Full+Prev Telecom, Banking, E-commerce Telecom, Banking, E-commerce