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Modern Approaches to Complex IT Development: Striking a Balance with Limited Resources

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byAlex Lashkov@alexlash

journalist, tech entrepreneur

May 31st, 2023
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Alex Lashkov@alexlash

journalist, tech entrepreneur

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product-management#project-management#development-resources#product-management-resources#management#team-management#cost-optimization

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