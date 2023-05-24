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Modern Approaches to Complex IT Development: Managing business requirements

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byAlex Lashkov@alexlash

journalist, tech entrepreneur

May 24th, 2023
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Alex Lashkov@alexlash

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business#business-development#business-requirements#management#project-management#it-management#tips

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