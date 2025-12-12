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Model.fit is More Complex Than it Looks

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byIvan Smirnov@loneas

ML | WEB | SCIENCE

December 12th, 2025
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Ivan Smirnov

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Ivan Smirnov@loneas

ML | WEB | SCIENCE

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TOPICS

machine-learning#machine-learning#linear-regression#numerical-linear-algebra#singular-value-decomposition#floating-point-arithmetic#condition-number-kappa#data-science#python

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