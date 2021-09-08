Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

ML & Data Science: 7 Misconceptions and Mistakes to Avoid by@jmau111

ML & Data Science: 7 Misconceptions and Mistakes to Avoid

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Machine Learning (ML) is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science that focuses on using data and algorithms to imitate the way that humans learn, gradually improving its accuracy. ML could be a way to extend and improve your business, but it won't take magic decisions for you, and you'd better not use it until you have data. ML has not replaced engineering. Algorithms don't replace killer features at all but it's not always easy to take critical decisions at all critical decisions.
image
jmau111 Hacker Noon profile picture

@jmau111
jmau111

Cybersecurity aware developer.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Top 5 Anonymity Misconceptions Developers Should Know by @jmau111
#anonymity
You Don't Need a Fancy PC for Data Science: Use These Cloud Platforms! by @joleenbothma
#data-science
Where Visuals And Algorithms Collide: How Unrelated Algorithms Produce Intuitive Markings by @pyrametrik
#data-visualization
New SOTA Image Captioning: ClipCap by @whatsai
#artificial-intelligence
We Built a Crypto Trading Algo Based on AI Sentiment Analysis by @pantherquant
#artificial-intelligence
The Best Data Science Applications and Tools to Manage a Quantitative Hedge Fund by @mikhailkirilin
#data-science

Tags

#machine-learning#machinelearning#machine-learning-uses#machine-learning-ai#machine-learning-benefits#algorithms#machine-learning-use-cases#machine-learning-journey
Join Hacker Noon loading