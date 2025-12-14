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MIT Researchers Build AI Device That Turns Old Photographs Into Custom Scents

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bycyrus@cyb0rg

Researcher at MIT Media Lab

December 14th, 2025
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cyrus@cyb0rg

Researcher at MIT Media Lab

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machine-learning#multimodal-ai#digital-scent-technology#mit-media-lab-ai-research#olfactory-computing#photo-to-scent-technology#anemoia-device#multisensory-ai-system#hackernoon-top-story

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