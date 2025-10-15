Mississauga Masters Confirm BTZO as Non-Lead Arm Jersey Sponsor for Canada Super 60 2025 Season

The Mississauga Masters have announced a new partnership with BTZO, a global cryptocurrency exchange. The brand will appear on the team’s non-lead arm jersey for the Canada Super 60 2025 season — marking BTZO’s first venture into Canadian cricket sponsorship. Mississauga Masters BTZO non-lead arm jersey Canada Super 60 2025 The Canada Super 60 2025 kicks off on May 31 in Vancouver. There will be eight teams. Some of the teams in the line up include Toronto Blazers, Vancouver Thunder, Calgary Royals and Mississauga Masters. The games will be hosted in Vancouver, Surrey and Mississauga, with the final game taking place in mid-July. Canada Super 60 2025 May 31 in Vancouver The Mississauga Masters start on June 2 against the Vancouver Titans. Fans will notice the new jersey - BTZO’s logo right there on the arm. This shows a bigger trend. Tech companies, fintech, crypto - they’re all getting into sports now, trying to reach audiences in new ways. BTZO’s logo right there on the arm The tournament uses a 60-over format, kind of between traditional one-day cricket and shorter games. Over the years, it has grown fast. Both experienced players and newcomers get a platform. Organizers expect bigger crowds this season. Also, more teams, more viewers online! For BTZO, this isn’t just about a jersey. It shows cricket is expanding commercially in North America. Crypto platforms are exploring ways to connect with fans, not just in tech spaces. This is one example. About BTZO About BTZO Founded in 2023, BTZO does crypto trading, futures, staking, and has AI trading bots. They were one of the first in India to bring automated trading, allowing users to automate crypto trading using AI-driven systems. The company is growing globally, trying to make crypto trading easier, simpler, more accessible. BTZO BTZO Official Website: https://go.btzo.me/s1000023 https://go.btzo.me/s1000023 Instagram: https://go.btzo.me/ig-official https://go.btzo.me/ig-official X: https://go.btzo.me/x-official https://go.btzo.me/x-official YouTube: https://go.btzo.me/yt-official https://go.btzo.me/yt-official Telegram: https://go.btzo.me/tg-official https://go.btzo.me/tg-official Discord: https://go.btzo.me/dc-official https://go.btzo.me/dc-official This story was distributed as a release by Kashvi Pandey under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. This story was distributed as a release by Kashvi Pandey under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.