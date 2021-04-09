Migrating To Serverless Video Streaming Platforms like AWS Elemental

VP, Media & Entertainment at DataArt. Tech enthusiast from New York.
A growing number of businesses are shifting to serverless tech solutions, allowing them to remain completely focused on their platform by eliminating the need to manage server software and hardware.
Serverless architecture, also known as serverless backend or serverless computing, is a software design concept in which all applications are hosted and managed by a third-party resource. The external service comprehensively maintains the server hardware and software, leaving the platform operators free to devote their resources to the platform itself. Typically, the related applications are divided into individual functions, allowing for exceptional flexibility and scalability, while centralized hardware and software management improves efficiency while reducing the hosting cost incurred by platform owners. The third-party service handles server provisioning and maintenance while being responsible for managing scaling, capacity planning, and execution.
Many digital businesses can derive extraordinary benefits by switching to a serverless computing model. Serverless deployment allows companies to execute and scale functions in immediate response to fluctuations in market demand. The greatly enhanced flexibility for expansion allows the developers and IT operations team to increase their focus on critical business tasks.
The list of media & entertainment companies that are advantageously using serverless infrastructure is vast, including SoundCloud, Spotify, BBC, Newsweek, and many more. By allowing for scalability and fluctuations in traffic without the need for in-house resource allotment, combined with robust computing capabilities and third-party management of hardware and software, serverless architecture provides an efficient and affordable infrastructure with the flexibility to seamlessly expand as a platform’s demand grows.
The typical use cases that most often call for a serverless environment include:
As seen from the above, the computing requirements in modern video applications are often well suited to a serverless infrastructure, especially if you’re managing an in-house video catalog or occasional content delivery, such as releasing educational or promotional videos or streaming intermittent meetings and events. However, if your platform is supporting an evenly distributed high volume of video content ingestion (e.g. user-generated content platforms such as YouTube), you may want to look at a hybrid approach where a server and serverless combination is used, depending on the platform's scale and goals.
While serverless adoption expands, three vendors stand out to us as clear market leaders.
AWS offers a massive range of products within its services, including advanced analytics, AR and VR, media functionality, robotics, customer engagement tools, and much more.
Microsoft Azure is another serverless market leader known for its advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, allowing for the creation of bots that are connected across multiple channels, support for mixed reality using AI sensors, and sophisticated cognitive features that can be added to apps.
Akamai is focused on expanding personalized engagement capabilities in a serverless environment. The service makes it possible for platform owners to apply their business logic at the point of customer interaction, helping to support innovations that improve the customer experience.
The final choice of the vendor depends entirely on your project requirements. However, there’s little doubt that AWS is running point in the realm of video streaming, having secured partnerships with several market leaders. For example, Netflix benefits greatly from its use of serverless tools and technologies. The leading on-demand video streaming service saves an extraordinary amount of resources by using AWS Lambda to run tasks that require massive computing power to process. Hulu leverages AWS to operate its OTT platform, allowing the company to bring new services to market quickly while avoiding the need to build additional data centers as it expands.
AWS provides an extensive suite of tools for video streaming platforms, from hosting and infrastructure to CND and transcoding.
Founded as Elemental Technologies in 2006 by three engineers who formerly worked at Pixelworks, AWS Elemental offers several models of its software, including turnkey, cloud-based, and virtualized deployment. Now owned by Amazon Web Services, the company’s robust tools are excellent options to consider when building a video streaming platform.
As a rising number of platforms move to a serverless infrastructure, the future of the video streaming market is extraordinarily bright. Without question, the pandemic has created challenges for all industries. However, it has also been a catalyst for technological innovation while bringing new entrants forward, as e-learning, virtual events, and other sectors join television and film in the rapidly expanding world of video streaming.
Originally published on blog.dataart.com
