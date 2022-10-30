Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Mighty Jaxx Develops their First Metaverse Experience - Spooky Seasonby@mightyjaxx

    Mighty Jaxx Develops their First Metaverse Experience - Spooky Season

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The enhanced brand experience will be free for all to enjoy during Halloween from 28 October 2022 to 11 November 2022 on The Sandbox. Spooky Season will be hosted by CHXMP - Mighty Jaxx’s first ever employee who will serve as the guide to the experience. The full launch of the MightyVerse will be unveiled in December 2022, and in future updates, players can expect access to hidden exclusive experiences, discounts on purchase of wearables, whitelist to future drops, and more.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Coins Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Mighty Jaxx Develops their First Metaverse Experience - Spooky Season
    web3#web3#metaverse#the-sandbox-game
    Mighty Jaxx HackerNoon profile picture

    @mightyjaxx

    Mighty Jaxx

    Receive Stories from @mightyjaxx

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Mighty Jaxx HackerNoon profile picture
    by Mighty Jaxx @mightyjaxx.An award-winning integrated future culture platform that designs and produces digital and phygital collectibles.
    Visit our website!
    Oasis Protocol - Web3

    Join the Privacy4Web3 Hackathon by Oasis Network

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Mighty Jaxx is Building Their MightyVerse With Their Latest NFT Drop Inked Stories: Medusa
    Published at Oct 17, 2022 by mightyjaxx #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Critical Thinking to AI: Are you a Friend or Foe? (8/26/2023)
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Launching a Web3 Project in 2023: My Go-To-Market Strategy (Part 2)
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by dariavolkova #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Make a Web3 Wallet in Just 4 Simple Steps (2023 Guide)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Web3 for Dummies: The Comprehensive Guide for Beginners
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Security for Blockchain with KuCoin and Hacken
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by kcc #blockchain
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa