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Microservices? Why Not!

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byKonstantin Telnoi@telnoiko

Senior Golang Developer

December 19th, 2022
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Konstantin Telnoi@telnoiko

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TOPICS

programming#backend#microservices#distributed-systems#software-engineering#software-development#software-architecture#technology#tec

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