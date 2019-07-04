Starter Kit: Hacking Microcopy

👋 I'm the VP of Growth Marketing here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.
When I think microcopy, I think InVision.
And, hey, I'm not the first person moved to put fingertips to butterfly-switch keys to blog about InVision's masterful use of microcopy —
Microcopy is an all-encompassing term for short snippets of text seen on an app, or website, or any form of brand communication.
Typically, microcopy contains information designed to help users understand something, or take a desired action.
Examples of microcopy include:
* H1s, H2s, meta descriptions
* Accessibility messages
* Loading, error, and 404 messaging
* Buttons
* Subject lines
* Fine-print, cookies and GDPR notifications, terms and conditions, privacy policies
* Sign-up, login, and onboarding processes
* Social media posts
"Communicating with those users “at speed” is a tricky job that requires a specialized tool: microcopy. The name ‘microcopy’ belies its own importance. It may be small, but big successes often hinge on it. It’s a place where voice can shine through, where good impressions are made, and where utility and branding intersect."
(source—smashing magazine)