Starter Kit: Hacking Microcopy

When I think microcopy, I think InVision. It's a place where voice can shine through.
Natasha Nel HackerNoon profile picture

@natasha
Natasha Nel

👋 I'm the VP of Growth Marketing here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.

linkedin social iconinstagram social icongithub social iconyoutube social icontwitter social icon

When I think microcopy, I think InVision.

image

And, hey, I'm not the first person moved to put fingertips to butterfly-switch keys to blog about InVision's masterful use of microcopy

image

What is microcopy?

Microcopy is an all-encompassing term for short snippets of text seen on an app, or website, or any form of brand communication.

Typically, microcopy contains information designed to help users understand something, or take a desired action.

Examples of microcopy include:

* H1s, H2s, meta descriptions

* Accessibility messages

* Loading, error, and 404 messaging

* Buttons

* Subject lines

* Fine-print, cookies and GDPR notifications, terms and conditions, privacy policies

* Sign-up, login, and onboarding processes

* Social media posts

"Communicating with those users “at speed” is a tricky job that requires a specialized tool: microcopy. The name ‘microcopy’ belies its own importance. It may be small, but big successes often hinge on it. It’s a place where voice can shine through, where good impressions are made, and where utility and branding intersect." 

(sourcesmashing magazine)

Where to get microcopy good enough to copy

* Microcopy Inspirations

image

* Good Microcopy

image

A List of Good Advice Articles About Writing Microcopy

* The right way to use humour in your microcopy by InVision

image

* 8 quick ways to write microcopy that turns visitors into customers by InVision

image

* 10 Things Every Product Manager Can Learn From Headspace by Vindhya C in Hacker Noon

image

* 7 Secrets to Write Successful Microcopy for Better UX by Amy Smith in Hacker Noon

image

* A larger-than-life guide to Microcopy by honeycopy.com

image

Whose microcopy sparks joy in your life via your phone, inbox, or laptop? Let me know in community👇👇👇



