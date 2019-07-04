Starter Kit: Hacking Microcopy

0 Microcopy is an all-encompassing term for short snippets of text seen on an app, or website, or any form of brand communication. Microcopy contains information designed to help users understand something, or take a desired action. Examples of microcopy include: H1s, H2s, meta descriptions, fine print, fine-print, privacy policies, cookies and GDPR notifications, terms and conditions, and social media posts. When I think microcopy, I think InVision. It’s a place where voice can shine through.

When I think microcopy, I think InVision.

And, hey, I'm not the first person moved to put fingertips to butterfly-switch keys to blog about InVision's masterful use of microcopy —

What is microcopy?

Microcopy is an all-encompassing term for short snippets of text seen on an app, or website, or any form of brand communication.

Typically, microcopy contains information designed to help users understand something, or take a desired action.

Examples of microcopy include:

* H1s, H2s, meta descriptions

* Accessibility messages

* Loading, error, and 404 messaging

* Buttons

* Subject lines

* Fine-print, cookies and GDPR notifications, terms and conditions, privacy policies

* Sign-up, login, and onboarding processes

* Social media posts

"Communicating with those users “at speed” is a tricky job that requires a specialized tool: microcopy. The name ‘microcopy’ belies its own importance. It may be small, but big successes often hinge on it. It’s a place where voice can shine through, where good impressions are made, and where utility and branding intersect."

(source—smashing magazine)

Where to get microcopy good enough to copy

A List of Good Advice Articles About Writing Microcopy

* The right way to use humour in your microcopy by InVision

* 8 quick ways to write microcopy that turns visitors into customers by InVision

Whose microcopy sparks joy in your life via your phone, inbox, or laptop? Let me know in community👇👇👇







0

@ natasha. by Natasha Nel 👋 I'm the VP of Growth Marketing here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories. Listen to my latest podcast!