Mickey Maler On Technical Writing and the Bitcoin Mission with Sovryn

Mickey Maler is a technical writer from the Czech Republic. He has worked at Red Hat for 3 years and is a member of the Sovryn Wiki team. He is a front-row witness of the Bitcoin-based DeFi adoption in El Salvador and the countries that will follow up in the coming days. The most important part for a writer is to have an affection for the topic itself and have some enthusiasm about the project or technology I am about to write about. He says the writing itself is not the tough part about being a writer, but to be in the zone and state in which you can create is always the challenge for me.