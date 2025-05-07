MetriQ: A Fair Data Pruning Method for Robust Deep Learning

by Algorithmic Bias (dot tech)May 7th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Discover MetriQ, our novel data pruning technique using error-based class ratios for random subsampling, significantly improving fairness and robustness in deep learning models.
featured image - MetriQ: A Fair Data Pruning Method for Robust Deep Learning
a brain submerged in water Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Algorithmic Bias (dot tech) HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Data Pruning & Fairness

3 Method & Results

4 Theoretical Analysis

5 Discussion, Acknowledgments and Disclosure of Funding, and References

A Implementation Details

B Theoretical Analysis for a Mixture of Gaussians

3 Method & Results

We are ready to propose our “fairness-aware” data pruning method, which consists in random subsampling according to carefully selected target class-wise sizes. To imitate the behavior of the cost-sensitive learning procedures that optimize for worst-class accuracy as discussed in Section 2, we propose to select the pruning fraction of each class based on its validation performance given a preliminary model ψ trained on the whole dataset. This query model is still required by all existing data pruning algorithms to compute scores, so we introduce no additional resource overhead.



Figure 5: Class-wise densities (left) and fulldataset accuracies (right), cf. Figures 2 and 3. Top: VGG-16 on CIFAR-10, Middle: VGG19 on CIFAR-100, Bottom: ResNet-18 on TinyImageNet.


Evaluation. To validate the effectiveness of random pruning with MetriQ (Random+MetriQ) in reducing classification bias, we compare it to various baselines derived from two of the strongest pruning algorithms: GraNd [Paul et al., 2021], and Forgetting [Toneva et al., 2019]. In addition to plain random pruning (Random)—removing a random subset of all training samples—for each of these two strategies, we consider (1) random pruning that respects class-wise ratios automatically determined by the strategy (Random+StrategyQ), (2) applying the strategy for pruning within classes but distributing sample quotas across classes according to MetriQ (Strategy+MetriQ), and (3) the strategy itself. The implementation details and hyperparameter choices are documented in Appendix A.


Results. Figure 4 presents our results for (a) VGG16 on CIFAR-10, (b) VGG-19 on CIFAR-100, and (c) ResNet-18 on TinyImageNet. Overall, MetriQ with random pruning consistently exhibits a significant improvement in distributional robustness of the trained models. In contrast to all other baselines that arguably achieve their highest worst-class accuracy at high dataset densities (80–90%), our method reduces classification bias induced by the datasets as pruning continues, e.g., up to 30–40% dataset density of TinyImageNet. Notably, Random+MetriQ improves all fairnes metrics compared to the full dataset on all model-dataset pairs, offering both


(a) VGG-16 on CIFAR-10


(b) VGG-19 on CIFAR-100


(c) ResNet-18 on TinyImageNet


Figure 4: The average test performance of various data pruning protocols against dataset density and measures of class-wise fairness. All results averaged over 3 random seeds. Error bands represent min/max.


Figure 6: The average test performance of various data pruning protocols against dataset density and measures of class-wise fairness. VGG-19 on CIFAR-100. All results averaged over 3 random seeds. Error bands represent min/max.


robustness and data efficiency at the same time. For example, when pruning half of CIFAR-100, we achieve an increase in the worst-class accuracy of VGG-19 from 35.8% to 45.4%—an almost 10% change at a price of under 6% of the average performance. The leftmost plots in Figure 4 reveal that Random+MetriQ does suffer a slightly larger degradation of the average accuracy as dataset density decreases compared to global random pruning, which is unavoidable given the natural trade-off between robustness and average performance. Yet at these low densities, the average accuracy of our method exceeds that of all other pruning algorithms.


As demonstrated in Figure 5, MetriQ produces exceptionally imbalanced datasets unless the density d is too low by heavily pruning easy classes while leaving the more difficult ones intact. As expected from its design, the negative correlation between the full-dataset accuracy and density of each class is much more pronounced for MetriQ compared to existing pruning methods (cf. Figure 3). Based on our examination of these methods in Section 2, we conjectured that these two properties are associated with smaller classification bias, which is well-supported by MetriQ. Not only does it achieve unparalleled performance with random pruning, but it also enhances fairness of GraNd and Forgetting: Strategy+MetriQ curves trace a much better trade-off between the average and worst-class accuracies than their original counterparts (Strategy). At the same time, Random+StrategyQ fares similarly well, surpassing the vanilla algorithms, too. This indicates that robustness is achieved not only from the appropriate class ratios but also from pruning randomly as opposed to cherry-picking difficult samples. We develop more analytical intuition about this phenomenon in Section 4.



Having access to the full dataset, CDB-W improves the worst-class accuracy of VGG-19 on CIFAR100 by 5.7% compared to standard optimization, which is almost twice as short of the increase obtained by removing 50% of the dataset with Random+MetriQ (Figure 4). When applied to EL2Npruned datasets, CDB-W retains that original fairness level across sparsities, which is clearly inferior not only to Random+MetriQ but also to EL2N+MetriQ. Perhaps surprisingly, EL2N with scores computed by a query model trained with CDB-W fails spectacularly, inducing one of the worst bias observed in this study. Thus, MetriQ can compete with other existing methods that directly optimize for worst-class accuracy.


Figure 7: The average test performance of Random+MetriQ (red-toned curves) and EL2N (blue-toned curves) against dataset density and measures of class-wise fairness across dataset imbalance factors I = 2, 5, 20. ResNet-18 on imbalanced TinyImageNet. All results averaged over 3 random seeds. Error bands represent min/max.



This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Authors:

(1) Artem Vysogorets, Center for Data Science, New York University ([email protected]);

(2) Kartik Ahuja, Meta FAIR;

(3) Julia Kempe, New York University, Meta FAIR.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Algorithmic Bias (dot tech) HackerNoon profile picture
Algorithmic Bias (dot tech)@algorithmicbias
Explore the intersection of AI, game theory, and behavioral strategies.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#metriq#fair-data-pruning#deep-learning#bias-reduction#worst-class-accuracy#random-subsampling#error-based-quotas#data-efficiency

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Techniques to Beat the Tie-Stay Variant of Win-Stay, Lose-Shift
by algorithmicbias
Jan 24, 2025
#behavioral-strategies
Article Thumbnail
Harnessing AI and Advanced Analytics to Navigate Market Volatility
by kashvipandey
Mar 26, 2025
#ai-risk-management
Article Thumbnail
Efficient and Fair Data Pruning for Deep Learning Models
by algorithmicbias
May 07, 2025
#data-pruning
Article Thumbnail
Theoretical Analysis of Fair Data Pruning with Gaussian Mixtures
by algorithmicbias
May 08, 2025
#fair-data-pruning
Article Thumbnail
Effective Strategies for Efficient Data Extraction
by leodatuum
Aug 23, 2023
#data-science
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks