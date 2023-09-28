Search icon
    Methods of Resistance

    Methods of Resistance

    The conception of the defence is warding off; in this warding off lies the state of expectance, and this state of expectance we have taken as the chief characteristic of the defence, and at the same time as its principal advantage. But as the defensive in war cannot be a state of endurance, therefore this state of expectation is only a relative, not an absolute state; the subjects with which this waiting for is connected are, as regards space, either the country, or the theatre of war, or the position, and, as regards time, the war, the campaign, or the battle. That these subjects are no immutable units, but only the centres of certain limited regions, which run into one another and are blended together, we know; but in practical life we must often be contented only to group things together, not rigidly to separate them; and these conceptions have, in the real world itself, sufficient distinctness to be made use of as centres round which we may group other ideas.
    Carl Von Clausewitz HackerNoon profile picture

    @carlvonclausewitz

    Carl Von Clausewitz

    Carl Philipp Gottfried von Clausewitz was a general and military theorist who stressed the "moral", in modern terms.

