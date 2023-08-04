Methodology of Test Case Minimization Using Firefly Algorithm

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

One of the main challenges in software testing is to design and execute an effective test suite, which can detect the faults in the software system. An effective test suite should have high coverage, which means that it can exercise a large proportion of code statements and branches. High coverage can increase the likelihood of finding faults and improve confidence in software quality. However, achieving high coverage is not easy, as it may require a large number of test cases, which can be costly and time-consuming to generate and execute. Test case minimization is a technique that aims to reduce the size of a test suite while preserving its fault detection capability. Let’s review a test case minimization technique based on a swarm intelligence algorithm called Firefly Algorithm (FA) and Unified Modeling Language (UML) state chart diagrams.