    MetaWin Raises The Bar For Transparency In Online Gaming
    166 reads

    MetaWin Raises The Bar For Transparency In Online Gaming

    by Chainwire March 22nd, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    MetaWin, a leading platform for online prize-winning games, has introduced a groundbreaking initiative focused on enhancing transparency and fairness for players globally. After extensive research, MetaWin identified inconsistencies in Return to Player (RTP) rates among different operators, causing confusion among players. A significant challenge for players is the lack of clarity regarding the versions of games offered by operators.
    featured image - MetaWin Raises The Bar For Transparency In Online Gaming
    Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
    0-item

    **LONDON, UK, March 22nd, 2024/Chainwire/--**MetaWin, a leading platform for online prize-winning games, has introduced a groundbreaking initiative focused on enhancing transparency and fairness for players globally. After extensive research, MetaWin identified inconsistencies in Return to Player (RTP) rates among different operators, causing confusion among players.


    Understanding RTP is crucial for players looking to make informed gaming choices. In simple terms, RTP represents the percentage of wagers that a game returns to players over time. For instance, a game with an RTP of 97% would typically return around $97 for every $100 wagered.

    MetaWin has introduced a maximum win guarantee for all its games, aiming to maintain the highest RTP levels across the platform.


    According to the team, this measure is designed to provide players with exceptional odds and a satisfying gaming experience.


    "At MetaWin, our top priorities are transparency and player satisfaction," stated Rebecca Hanwell, Operations Manager at Metawin. "Our commitment to maximising RTP isn't just a goal; it's a pledge to provide our users with the best gaming experience possible."



    A significant challenge for players is the lack of clarity regarding the versions of games offered by operators. Many popular games, like Gates of Olympus, come in multiple payout settings, with operators often selecting versions that offer lower RTP without informing players.


    "MetaWin aims to tackle this issue by offering easy access to RTP information for all games on its platform, ensuring transparency and empowering players to make educated decisions", emphasised Rebecca Hanwell, Operations Manager at Metawin.


    "With our maximum win guarantee, players can rest assured that they always receive the best possible odds when choosing to play with us."


    MetaWin's dedication to transparency and fairness is setting a new industry standard in online gaming. The team highlights that by prioritising player interests and committing to ensuring maximum RTP across all games, they are actively reshaping the gaming experience for millions worldwide.


    Users can experience the MetaWin difference with MAX RTP: Return to Player and join MetaWin in shaping the future of online gaming.

    For more information, users are welcome to visit MetaWin.

    About Metawin:


    MetaWin, a leading prize-winning online platform, is revolutionising the landscape of digital competitions. Utilising blockchain technology, MetaWin ensures every competition is characterised by transparency, fairness, and excitement. With a proven track record of offering substantial prizes and a dedicated focus on innovation, MetaWin is reshaping the future of online contests.

    Official Website | Telegram | Discord | Instagram

    Contact

    PR Team

    Metawin

    [email protected]

    This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.


    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Techrt
    98

