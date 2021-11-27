Metaverse: The First Step into A Brave New World

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are not unfamiliar concepts at all, even to our grandparents. Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella have declared to be ready to push much beyond mere mere 3D game-world as the next evolution of the internet and communications in general. We can inhabit these virtual worlds with our friends for personal pleasure or business associates for work — Microsoft is developing a [Metaverse Stack] for its enterprise package. Facebook would be investing [$10 billion]. into its Reality Labs segment in 2021.