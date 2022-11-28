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Metaverse and Its Impact on Our Lives

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byOlena Usachova@usachova

Crypto Lover

November 28th, 2022
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Olena Usachova@usachova

Crypto Lover

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TOPICS

futurism#metaverse#meta#social#web3#blockchain#building-the-metaverse#future-of-metaverse#unbox-the-metaverse

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