Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    MemeGraphs: Automated Augmentation for Hate Detection in Memesby@memeology

    MemeGraphs: Automated Augmentation for Hate Detection in Memes

    by Memeology: Leading Authority on the Study of MemesMay 7th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    MemeGraphs is an automated augmentation method designed for hate detection in memes. It employs scene graphs, knowledge linking, and knowledge graphs to enhance meme classification and analysis, offering a systematic approach to understanding and classifying memes efficiently.
    featured image - MemeGraphs: Automated Augmentation for Hate Detection in Memes
    Memeology: Leading Authority on the Study of Memes HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Vasiliki Kougia, University of Vienna, Faculty of computer science, Vienna, Austria & UniVie Doctoral School Computer Science, Vienna, Austria;

    (2) Simon Fetze, University of Vienna, Faculty of computer science, Vienna, Austria;

    (3) Thomas Kirchmair, University of Vienna, Faculty of computer science, Vienna, Austria;

    (4) Erion Çano, University of Vienna, Faculty of computer science, Vienna, Austria;

    (5) Sina Moayed Baharlou, Boston University, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Boston, MA, USA;

    (6) Sahand Sharifzadeh, Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich, Faculty of Computer Science, Munich, Germany;

    (7) Benjamin Roth, University of Vienna, Faculty of computer science, Vienna, Austria.

    Abstract and Introduction

    Related Work

    MemeGraphs

    Benchmarking

    Analysis

    Conclusion, Acknowledgments, and References

    3 MemeGraphs

    In this section, we describe our method for automatic augmentation of a memes dataset, an approach we call MemeGraphs. Our proposed method consists of three steps: 1. Scene graph construction, 2. Knowledge linking to detected entities and 3. The construction of the final MemeGraphs input. The first two steps are performed automatically by using off-the-shelf models. Hence, the result of MemeGraphs are knowledge graphs representing the meme as a whole, which can be used to classify them, e.g., for hate detection. We build on the MultiOFF dataset, which contains memes extracted from social media during the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election [28]. In what follows, we present the three individual steps of MemeGraphs in detail and how the final result is constructed.

    3.1 Scene graphs


    For 67 memes, Schemata did not produce any output. For the remaining 676 memes, 10,426 relations and 9,666 objects were detected in total. The number of unique objects and relations was 142 and 970 respectively. And while the number of objects detected in an image ranged from 2 to 16, the number of detected relations ranged from 1 to 40. The top 15 most frequently detected object and relation types are shown in Fig. 2.



    Figure 2: The occurrences of the top 15 mostly detected objects (left) and relations (right) based on the automatic annotation.

    3.2 Knowledge linking

    3.3 Knowledge graph input

    3.3 Knowledge graph input




    [6] This number was chosen after observation of the scene graphs resulting from the memes in order to avoid having an overcrowded scene graph with multiple objects.


    [7] https://spacy.io/universe/project/spacy-transformers


    [8] https://www.wikidata.org/wiki/Wikidata:Main_Page


    [9] All the texts are concatenated with a full stop.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Memeology: Leading Authority on the Study of Memes HackerNoon profile picture
    Memeology: Leading Authority on the Study of Memes@memeology
    Memes are cultural items transmitted by repetition in a manner analogous to the biological transmission of genes.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #transformer-models #analyzing-internet-memes #knowledge-graphs #hate-speech-detection #meme-analysis #memegraphs #scene-graphs #social-media-trends

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Overview of Memotion 3: Sentiment & Emotion Analysis of Codemixed Hinglish - Abstract & Introduction
    by memeology
    Feb 21, 2024
    #ai-models
    Article Thumbnail
    MemeGraphs: Linking Memes to Knowledge Graphs
    by memeology
    May 07, 2024
    #transformer-models
    Article Thumbnail
    Advancements in Memes Analysis: Scene Graphs and Multimodal Approaches
    by memeology
    May 07, 2024
    #transformer-models
    Article Thumbnail
    Comparing Meme Analysis Methods: MemeGraphs vs. ImgBERT
    by memeology
    May 07, 2024
    #transformer-models
    Article Thumbnail
    Human Augmentation in Meme Analysis: Learnings and Challenges
    by memeology
    May 07, 2024
    #transformer-models
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas