Meet TransferChain, Member of Cybersecurity & Data Privacy's Momentum 10





Tell us about you.

TransferChain is a Swiss-based cybersecurity company committed to redefining digital privacy and data security. We offer a suite of data fragmentation, zero-knowledge encryption, blockchain-integrated solutions—including secure cloud storage, file transfer, and password management—designed to ensure that users retain complete control over their data. Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to manage and share information securely, without compromising usability.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

At TransferChain, we believe privacy is a fundamental human right—not a luxury. Our startup is built around this principle. We offer a security-first platform for secure cloud storage, file transfer, and password management, all underpinned by client-side & end-to-end encryption, data fragmentation, and blockchain authorization.





Our ultimate goal is to make data protection the default, not the exception. We’re not just creating software—we built the data security infrastructure where individuals and organizations retain full control over their data.

What sets you apart from the competition?

Three things: security, transparency, and independence.





Unlike legacy platforms, we never see unencrypted data—everything is encrypted before we fragment and distribute. Our distributed and storage-agnostic architecture lets companies control where their data lives, meeting compliance and latency needs without vendor lock-in.





We also use blockchain for access authorization, ensuring transparency and immutability in permission control. And we designed TransferChain to be user-friendly—not just for security engineers, but for everyday teams.

What does it mean for you to be in the Momentum 10?

It’s a powerful validation of our vision—and a clear signal that the world is waking up to the importance of privacy-first technology. Being part of the Momentum 10 is not only an honor, it’s a responsibility. It tells us: keep going, the world needs this.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

We’re a lean, battle-tested team of cryptographers, engineers, designers, and business operators, unified by the belief that privacy-first products can still be beautifully simple. Many of us have worked in or around Big Tech and saw the cracks in the system firsthand. That’s what drives us.





Our culture encourages deep thinking, fast prototyping, and constant questioning. That’s what makes TransferChain possible—not just code, but conviction.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

The cybersecurity and data residency space will be defined by two forces: zero-trust architecture and geopolitical regulation. Data localization is becoming the norm. Companies will demand more than “cloud security”—they’ll need sovereignty, auditability, and clarity.





We’re ahead because we designed TransferChain to be future-proof. With our modular, encrypted, and policy-driven model, we’re ready for what’s next.

2024 has been crazy, with all the new techs, and all the geopolitics fluctuations. What are the impacts of these to your startup, and to your industry as a whole? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

AI adoption surged, and with it came massive data security risks. Meanwhile, new laws like the EU AI Act and stricter data localization policies forced many businesses to reevaluate their infrastructure.





For us, it was a tailwind. TransferChain’s architecture was built for this environment: encrypted by design, storage-agnostic, and compliant across borders. 2024 didn’t shake us—it sharpened us.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

We’ve long admired HackerNoon’s unique approach to publishing. The platform balances technical depth with human stories, which is rare and refreshing. Being featured here means a lot to us—and to our community.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Companies should never confuse security with privacy—while they’re closely related, they are fundamentally different principles. True protection requires both to work in harmony. If one fails, the other inevitably collapses with it.



