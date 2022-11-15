Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Nikita Starichenko, SWE at Snap Inc.

Hi everyone, I’m Nikita and I’m a Software Engineer. I enjoy video games, surfing, skating and writing some tips for myself and sharing them with the community :)

So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests.

Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about?

I wrote about performance tips for CSS. There is nothing to say more, just some useful advice about faster CSS practices.

Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about?

Usually I write on some topics related to my current work. Like React and other Frontend stuff and C# + databases. Right now I’ve started to work on Java, so maybe I will write something about Java :)

Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?)

I will describe it base on my last article.

I’m getting interested in some topic (like CSS performance). I start to search everything I can about CSS Write some notes about most useful things in my opinion Write each note/tip as a separate section. Sort everything from the most interesting to the least one Looking for a cool picture (the most difficult part)

Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing?

This is simple. I like to keep everything short. Writing bio and description to articles is the most challenging part. So I just copy description from my previous article and rephrase it based on m current theme :)

What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career?

To surf in a tube! And become a Staff engineer :)

Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice?

Coach potato day with games and ice-cream :)

Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it?

Surfing! I lived for some time on a tropical island and it was one of the best choices in my life :)

What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next?

I really like to dive deep into performance issues. I started to work with Java. So maybe something about Java :)

What’s your opinion on HackerNoon as a platform for writers?

One of the most convenient platform for writing tech articles. You know on some other platforms you need to use Gist. But here you can just write anything and choose the language. It worth more than you can imagine :)

Thanks for taking time to join our “Meet the writer” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words?