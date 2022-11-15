Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Nikita Starichenko, SWE at Snap Inc.

Hi everyone, I’m Nikita and I’m a
Code Monkey Software Engineer. I enjoy writing some code video games, surfing, skating and writing some tips for myself and sharing them with the community :)
I wrote about performance tips for CSS. There is nothing to say more, just some useful advice about faster CSS practices.
Usually I write on some topics related to my current work. Like React and other Frontend stuff and C# + databases. Right now I’ve started to work on Java, so maybe I will write something about Java :)
I will describe it base on my last article.
This is simple. I like to keep everything short. Writing bio and description to articles is the most challenging part. So I just copy description from my previous article and rephrase it based on m current theme :)
To surf in a tube! And become a Staff engineer :)
Coach potato day with games and ice-cream :)
Surfing! I lived for some time on a tropical island and it was one of the best choices in my life :)
I really like to dive deep into performance issues. I started to work with Java. So maybe something about Java :)
One of the most convenient platform for writing tech articles. You know on some other platforms you need to use Gist. But here you can just write anything and choose the language. It worth more than you can imagine :)
Thanks to you!
Read some of my articles. Have fun!