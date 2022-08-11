Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Bader Youssef, Web3 Developer

Bader Bader is a full-stack web3 architect and developer, with a side of tech writing. He writes about web3, blockchain use cases, and general projections of what I think society is going to / is becoming. He also is an avid cat lover, coffee enthusiast, and bedroom musician. He says balancing opinion with fact is difficult in tech, especially in tech. He hopes to create the best possible tools and docs to enable web3 for anyone to build their own company.





So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests.

My name is Bader - how you pronounce it (batter, bayder, butter), I don’t care all too much. I’ve heard it all at this point 😒.





I’m a full-stack web3 architect and developer, with a side of tech writing whenever I can fit it in. I write about web3, blockchain use cases, and general projections of what I think society is going to / is becoming.





I’ve been involved with, and may have founded my own startups since I was in high school - all centered around blockchain or DLT. I also am an avid cat lover, coffee enthusiast, and bedroom musician. In fact, next to tech - music is probably my biggest passion.

Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about?

Ironically, despite all of my work mostly going to promoting web3, blockchain, NFTs, etc - I actually covered why I think most NFTs today are actually useless. While that may seem harsh, I end up providing examples on how to provide logic and utility to them to make them useful instead.

Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about?

I do! I usually cover extensive use cases with how blockchain or web3 tech can improve existing solutions - or make entirely new ones. For example an edge learning, hivemind of package delivery drones that uses a ledger to settle all interactions.

Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?)

At the moment, it’s pretty sporadic, however, I’d like to write at least weekly.

Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing?

I found balancing opinion with fact is pretty difficult, especially in tech. Most of the time - there is no clear right or wrong way to do something. Therefore, ensuring you back up your viewpoint with concrete evidence is even more crucial than other types of writing.

What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career?

Create the best possible tools and docs to enable web3 for anyone to build their own company, adopt the tech to make their lives better, as well as create more opportunities in the space in general. Web3 should be accessible and easy to build on, save costs, and give 10x the benefits of web2.0.

Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice?

I’m not going to lie, I have a terrible sweet tooth, my specific weakness being watermelon sour patch kids (I’m determined to somehow work web3 into this one day).

Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it?

I play a few instruments, namely guitar, uke, bass, and piano.

What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next?

I have a few drafts - I think we’re going to see some pretty exciting use cases, how-to guides, and maybe even some video content in the next months around how to build on web3!

Thanks for taking time to join our “Meet the writer” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words?

Build to learn, don’t learn to build ! Also, I have a lot of fun doing it, it’s not worth it otherwise.