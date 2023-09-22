Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Abraham Dahunsi, Software Engineerby@abrahamdahunsi

    Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Abraham Dahunsi, Software Engineer

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    My name is Abraham Dahunsi, and I am a software developer. I also like to simplify topics through technical writing.
    featured image - Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Abraham Dahunsi, Software Engineer
    writing #meet-the-writer #interview
    Abraham Dahunsi HackerNoon profile picture

    @abrahamdahunsi

    Abraham Dahunsi

    I enjoy solving problems by writing code and breaking down technical contents by writing.

    Receive Stories from @abrahamdahunsi

    react to story with heart
    Brave-E

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How to Fix Windows 0xc004f015 Activation Error
    Published at Sep 17, 2023 by abrahamdahunsi #error-handling
    Article Thumbnail
    tl;dr of Elon Musk's interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin (HackerNoon's Version) (Partly Satire)
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by linh #elon-musk
    Article Thumbnail
    Navigating Technical Interviews: How to Be Prepared in the Face of Unexpected Hurdles
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by jimmy315 #life-hacks
    Article Thumbnail
    Level Up Your Guide Writing Game This Holiday Season
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by drone #writing
    Article Thumbnail
    OpenBB Podcast Transcript: Empowering Finance for All With Didier Lopes
    Published at Nov 29, 2023 by flagsmith #opensource
    Article Thumbnail
    Maria Carola, CEO of StealthEX: “We Gotta Make Sure the Core Values Stay Strong As We Build Bridges”
    Published at Nov 29, 2023 by adam-stieb #cryptocurrency
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!