Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Abraham Dahunsi, Software Engineer

Yes, that's me. Just a little refined 🙂 If you’re seeing this interview draft, it means you’ve recently published on HackerNoon . For this reason, we would like to help the community get to know you better as well as find out some writing tips from you. a story that the community found interesting and/or valuable While this template is automatic, our interest in the answers below is genuine and our human editors (and some cyborg wannabes) will review it before publishing. So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. My name is Abraham Dahunsi, and I am a software developer. I also like to simplify topics through technical writing. Interesting! What is was your latest Hackernoon Top story about? My touches on DevOps pipelines, the heartbeat of modern software development. In the article I wrote, I tried my best to describe what makes DevOps pipelines so important in today's fast-paced environment. The article also shows steps on how to correctly implement pipelines to suit your organization’s needs and plans. latest story Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about? Yes, I write a lot about DevOps, and web development, and I also like to sometimes delve into Linux and its distributions. Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?) I don't really have a routine, but I do make sure to write something down anytime I get inspiration. Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing? One of the biggest challenges I face when it comes to writing in the tech field is keeping up with the rapidly evolving technology landscape, as information can become outdated quickly, requiring constant research and updates in my writing. What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career? In my career as a software developer and technical writer, my next goal is to further specialize in a specific niche within the tech industry, such as DevOps or artificial intelligence, to deepen my expertise and contribute more effectively to complex technical projects and documentation. Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it? Playing video games. It's been a hobby of mine since I was little. What can the HackerNoon community expect to read from you next? The Hacker Noon community can expect to read my upcoming articles delving into topics like the latest trends in DevOps, practical tips for secure software development, and insightful analyses of emerging tech trends and their impacts on our future. Stay tuned for these exciting pieces! What’s your opinion on HackerNoon as a platform for writers? HackerNoon is like a playground for tech nerds like me! You get to share your thoughts on the latest tech news, coding events, and Al wizardry with an audience that's genuinely interested. In simpler terms, what I am trying to say is that: you cannot be bored! Thanks for taking time to join our “ ” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words? Meet the writer Thank you for having me in the "Meet the Writer" series! It's been a pleasure sharing my story and insights.