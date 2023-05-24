Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Jin Park - Technical Writer

So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. 안녕 (Annyeong), I'm Jin, a freelancing whizz-kid with a love for tech, the intricate dance of neuroscience, and a knack for crafting compelling content. And when I'm not knee-deep in codes or gray matter, you'll catch me grooving to K-pop or indulging in a cheesy K-drama! Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about? Ah, my recent success story on HackerNoon? It was an interactive dive into the , crafted specifically for beginners. We took an exciting journey through the basics, unraveled syntax, and even dipped our toes into writing a simple script. It was my debut piece on the platform in regards to “top stories”, and I'm stoked it made it to the top stories! world of Bash scripting Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about? Absolutely! While the tech realm, particularly programming, and cybersecurity, tends to be my playground of choice, my writing interests aren't confined to these areas. Apart from scripting tutorials in Bash and Python, or dabbling into RF hacking, you might also find me diving into the vibrant chaos of K-pop or musing about the latest snack I devoured when I'm penning thoughts on other platforms. My writing is like a kaleidoscope of my interests – multifaceted, unpredictable, and always fueled by a good dose of Red Bull! Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?) Think of it as a high-octane chase after whimsical ideas that suddenly burst into my mind. I jot these down, wrangle them into some semblance of structure, and voila - an article is born! That said, while the process might seem a tad chaotic, rest assured there's a method in the madness. The focus is always on delivering quality content that resonates. Yes, the journey from a fleeting thought to a polished piece might be a wild, exhilarating ride, but isn't that what makes it all the more fun? Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing? Oh, you hit the nail on the head! The biggest challenge for me, as a writer in tech, is wrangling my wild imagination. Often, I find myself excitedly scampering down the rabbit hole of thoughts, eager to explore every nook and cranny. This can lead to some mighty interesting, albeit sometimes off-tangent, content. So, the real Herculean task lies in reining in these thoughts, ensuring they align with the core narrative, and avoiding the oh-so-tempting pitfall of nostalgia-filled anecdotes or whimsical analogies. This often results in a hefty bout of post-writing editing, polishing the piece into a coherent, engaging, and on-point narrative. But hey, who said writing was a walk in the park, right? The challenge is part of the thrill! What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career? My career ambitions have always been a bit like a choose-your-own-adventure story. On one path, I'm intrigued by the thrill of the cyber security world. The roles of a SOC Analyst or a Junior Pen Tester present fascinating challenges I'm eager to tackle. Simultaneously, another path beckons – one that's woven with words. Having experienced the joy and fulfillment writing brings, I'm drawn toward the prospect of becoming a full-time technical writer or even a game reviewer. The idea of merging my love for tech with the art of storytelling sounds like a dream come true. Which milestone will I reach first? Well, that's a mystery I'm excited to unravel. But one thing's for sure - whichever path I tread, it'll be a journey worth every step! And hey, on a lighter note, Red Bull, if you're reading this - nudge nudge, wink wink - a sponsorship wouldn't go amiss. I jest... well, sort of. But honestly, feel free to slide into my DMs. No pressure though, just a casual suggestion! Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice? My guilty pleasure, you ask? It's curling up on the couch to binge-watch cheesy romantic comedy K-dramas, all while relishing a bowl of ramyun. Alternatively, I'm all about indulging in an old-school hardcore gaming session on my trusty PC. Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it? I consider myself a self-proclaimed foodie. I relish spending hours in the kitchen, experimenting with a smorgasbord of cuisines, all while a rocking soundtrack plays in the background – that's my version of culinary bliss! Beyond the gastronomical adventures, I find solace in nature's embrace, especially by the water. Be it for meditation or simply soaking in the tranquility, it's my go-to sanctuary. And let's not forget those invigorating gym sessions – the cherry on top of my non-tech-related hobbies! What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next? My current mission? To complete the engaging and fun series of Bash programming tutorials. And trust me, it's going to be one heck of a learning journey! Beyond that, you can look forward to more of my usual shenanigans – diving headfirst into the riveting domains of programming, cybersecurity, AI, and tech. So, strap in for some thrilling reads because it's going to be quite the literary ride! What’s your opinion on HackerNoon as a platform for writers? For us content creators and writers, it's like finding the golden ticket. I'm just thrilled that I finally decided to give it a serious go after sitting on the sidelines for a while. And what makes HackerNoon stand out? Its robust community, for starters. Plus, the folks behind the scenes at HackerNoon are simply brilliant - they've equipped us with a plethora of tools to make our creative journey smoother. But the cherry on top? The promotion opportunities they offer to those of us who are passionate about our craft. It's a game-changer, whether you're a newbie dipping your toes into the writing pool, or a seasoned scribe. So, in my book, HackerNoon ticks all the boxes! Thanks for taking time to join our “ ” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words? Meet the writer It's been an absolute pleasure! A huge shout-out to the entire HackerNoon team for creating this stellar platform and keeping it running like a well-oiled machine. Your dedication and hard work are truly commendable. And on a lighter note, Red Bull... come on now, don't be shy - give your buddy Jin a call! But in all seriousness, thank you once again for this fantastic opportunity. Keep rocking, HackerNoon!