Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor, Ilknur Eren

So, let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. My name is Ilknur. I am a software engineer at a non-profit for people with learning and thinking differences. I am interested in accessible tech. Interesting! Tell us about a story you wrote for Hackernoon? My first article published on HackerNoon was titled “ ”. In the article, I go in-depth on how to check accessibility issues using Lighthouse. My goal for the article was to educate developers, which will, in turn, make the web more accessible for everyone. I often write about accessibility because it’s a section in tech I am most interested in. How to Check Web Accessibility with Lighthouse Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing? Writing in tech can be a challenge, but it’s an important skill to have. Think about all of the writing that comes with the job: documentation, RFCs, READ.mes, and post-mortem reports. Developers need to write a lot on the job. The biggest challenge that I have when it comes to writing is my lack of confidence. I don’t think anything I write is ever good enough for me or anyone else. What can the HackerNoon community expect to read from you next? More articles on accessibility! The more I research accessibility, the more I will write about what I learned and the more questions I will have about accessibility, which will prompt me to go back to the beginning and research more, which will allow me to write about it and so on and so on... It’s a beautiful cycle. What’s your opinion on HackerNoon as a platform for writers? I think HackerNoon is a great platform for writers. First of all, the built-in editing tool is easy to use. Second, I love that every single article is reviewed by an editor before they are published (my spelling mistakes get caught before going live!) Third, I love HackerNoons Stats, which shows me how many people read my article and how long they spend reading my article. I think HackerNoon makes it really easy for writers to write and see the feedback on their writings, which will improve them over time.