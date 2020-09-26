Meet the Technology of Future Packaging

If we have binoculars, we can see the future of packaging. What will it look like in ten years? As far as we know, it's not hard to imagine.

By analyzing new technologies, global packaging trends and market forecasts, we can clearly understand what packaging will look like in 2028 and beyond.

In this article, we'll cover everything from design (smart packaging) to manufacturing (machine automation) to exploitation (AI and blockchain technology).

The Next 10 Years

In the next ten years, service providers (not grocery suppliers) will come to power. This will provide future consumers with a holistic experience.

For example, some brands of hair care and beauty products tend to transcend the brand and appeal to the spirit, emotions and aspirations of consumers.

With the development of new technologies, from mass production to innovative and professional brand packaging.

1) Augmented Reality

With the advent of augmented reality (AR), we are beginning to understand the role of interactive technology in future package design.

Over the next ten years, consumers will be able to virtually test products, explore package choices, and interact with game elements while raising brand awareness and providing new forms of entertainment.

Zapp One is one of the companies that is starting to succeed in the technology boom.

AR not only engages products, but also provides rich consumer data to help consumers get more measurable results and benefits.

This allows each consumer to provide a personalized experience and make future product launch and marketing activities more focused and specific.

In fact, AR will help you better understand what your customers are looking for.

2) Smart packaging

Smart packaging, also known as intelligent active packaging, has seen significant growth.

According to Grand View Research, revenue from smart packaging is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion in 2015 and USD 26.7 billion by 2024.

From a consumer perspective, Smart Packaging offers a range of value, such as an improved unboxed experience, eye-catching visuals, product storage and protection, authentication, security, and connectivity.

Brands and companies are opening up a new world of communication. In the future, two key technologies will be implemented: printed electronics and nanotechnology.

Printed Electronics

Printed electronics can be viewed as close field communication (NFC), radio frequency identification (RFID), environmental information, smart LED/OLED, small power sources, displays, sensors, data storage, unique levels for consumers. Provides performance. Provides interaction.

Advanced materials and printed electronics with smart LED/OLED provide a new level of product interaction, informational entertainment, digital sales support and online connection.

Recently, Karel Knoer and INURU GmbH, in collaboration with CED-Cola, have created printed OLED printed labels and have received the German Design Award for their innovative work.

As 2028 approached, augmented reality technology is also imported into the packaging and allows you to combine visual, touch and audio elements to significantly improve the customer experience as well as the manufacturer's prototype and production quality. Getting done.

Nanotechnology

The CAGR nanocoatings market has grown significantly, at around 25%, and nano anti-fingerprint coatings are at the forefront in several industries, including the packaging industry.

Nanotechnology is also used to reduce packaging waste, and large-scale compounds could replace petroleum-based biodegradable plastics.

For example, cards can be dragged and scanned on smart devices to enable advanced tracking, anti-theft, additional information, dynamic imaging, online connectivity, integrated product interaction, active monitoring, and many other innovations. Properties.

Nanomaterials with protective properties will be used in health and antimicrobial packaging in the coming years, especially in medical, pharmaceutical and food products.

A nod to iceberg nanotechnology has led to innovations such as the use of discarded packaging chips in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries.

3) Sustainability

In the next 10 years, our efforts to clean up packaging will be stronger than ever.

Sustainability is at the heart of today's packaging industry, and as more and more companies take on this environmental responsibility, smart consumers are expecting more of it.

Current practices include waste reduction, efficient use of resources, reduction of CO2 emissions and air treatment.

What does the future bring? Flexible plastic packaging in particular is in high demand.

Made from materials such as PBAT, PBS, PLA and PWA, this packaging material provides excellent protection for food, beverage and pharmaceuticals, as well as being an easily biodegradable option.

The sustainable plastic packaging market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 6.4 percent through 2028.

Another innovation promises to grow water-soluble body packaging that offers environmental and comfort benefits (think cosmetic packaging).

According to Future Market Insights, the global water-soluble tablet packaging market is expected to grow at an average CAGR of 16.4% over the next decade.

In addition to current initiatives, such as the development of prototypes and creative reuse, we will continue to expand our sustainable efforts in the packaging industry.

4) Protective packages

The market for protective packaging is expected to double by 2026.

Protective packaging is essential for the safe and efficient delivery of products.

This is achieved by using materials that contribute to the gear, closure, wind, insulation, steam and room space.

As demand increases exponentially, we will see innovations in environmentally friendly packaging, using environmentally friendly materials that recycle and reduce the size, size and weight of protective packaging.

As we move forward, we reduce pneumatic packaging, paper materials and packaging waste are greatly improved.

5) Biomimicry

Nature is our best teacher, especially when it comes to design. By using biomimicry or the imitation and composition of nature in design, we are inspired by sustainable organic forms, structures and materials.

Why should we reinvent the wheel when Mother Nature reacts?

In the future, existing packaging materials will be replaced by those with the best strength, protection, best specialization and stability.

Prime example graphene, an ultra-light, a robust and conductive option that offers an ideal future for smart packaging items.

Nanotechnology also offers "living conditioning" options based on the most effective ingredients available in nature.

This ensures that products such as fruit and other perishable seam perishables are properly controlled and protected.

Customers will be thrilled to discover interesting and complicated designs that reflect the beauty and complexity of animals, plants, trees and various biological species.

6) Ripple Cardboard Packaging

The future of all the broadways looks bright.

The global market is expected to double by $155 billion in 2017 through 2025, growing at an annual rate of 4.6 per year from 2017 to 2025.

This vast growth is likely due to increased disposable income and consumers are aware that a certain level of quality would expect from cardboard food packaging boxes.

Along with the demand for continuous effort, increased applications for the road material, and lower prices, this means the remarkable benefit of the tread packaging.

Waving cardboard is sturdy, affordable, and recyclable but not flawless.

Reusable plastic containers (RPC) are currently used to carry perishable goods.

To take advantage of this opportunity, companies such as Aeroclay, Biome3D and UFP Technology are producing innovative and biodegradable materials for the replacement of corrugated cardboard.

How about production and operation?

3D printing

In recent years, additive manufacturing technology has allowed complex shapes and designs that can be created where there is no other demand or the use of traditional production methods. Many sources, our imagination has been presented.

3D printing shows that in the future, with the signing of contracts, the ranges will be higher.

For original packaging designs, 3D printing is a better choice than modern methods, it provides flexibility, efficiency, cost reduction, combining design and engineering.

As the quality, speed and selection of printed materials increase, production and storage facilities will be integrated over the next decade.

This will likely lead to more compact and "smart" spaces where products and packaging will be printed in large fonts, as well as "smart" storage items such as labels:

Automate the robotic process

Cognitive computing (artificial intelligence and machine learning)

Internet connection (internet game).

3D printing is still in its infancy. In the near future, many industries will move from production with specific constraints to scalable printing.

By 2028, additive companies will offer custom packaging solutions.

Automation and artificial intelligence machines

Smart warehouses

Potential consumers expect products to be ordered quickly.

As mentioned earlier, cognitive computing, robotics, IoT and other innovative technologies are coming together to create end-to-end solutions to meet this demand through smart warehouses.

Moving from today's slow process to tomorrow's faster and smarter process depends on several innovations.

These innovations include the introduction of the following:

Predictive prediction (systems anticipate and deal with the problem instead of waiting for something to go wrong).

Cobots (robots that work together),

IoT standardization (ensures efficient network connection).

Integration of printed products

With more and more robots performing tasks, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are becoming more important in the world of machine automation.

One of the companies that currently use smart warehouses is the e-commerce giant Alibaba. Its automatic stacker robot can transport up to 500 kg and coordinate the location of packages on the floor of the warehouse.

We see how the integration of robotic process automation (RPA) and cognitive computing services creates a revolutionary implementation. Imagine what kind of innovation they will implement in the next ten years!

Storage on demand

Storage if demand is another innovation that needs to be needed.

An example is Flexe, a company that helps online merchants save storage costs and make it possible to deliver anywhere in the United States by multiplying unused space from the warehouse.

Just like Airbnb, companies rent optimal storage space using the latest technology.

This will provide greater productivity and the possibility of expansion without resorting to the old model of purchasing and maintaining enormous and ineffective possibilities.

Transport efficiency and logistics: technology blockchain

Now, forget about the soda sedan in Bitcoin. Chinese block-based technology is designed to disrupt everything including the packaging industry.

In the United States, logistics costs $1.5 trillion a year, and as growth continues, two important issues will bother the industry: systemic incompetence and fraud.

Fortunately, we are witnessing the beginning of widespread disruption caused by blockchain technology.

What's it going to be like?

Blockchain eliminates the cost of medium transportation, documents and other ineffective/weak/economic measures by providing a decentralized digital office.

This process creates a level of tracking, security, transparency, protection against counterfeiting and efficiency, cost saving, and streamlining the process we have never seen before.

For example, UPS has previously started investing in smart logistics using Blackchin Technology. The parcel delivery giant has invested heavily in ShipChain, which is creating a decentralized logistics and transportation system that plans to transform the entire transportation process.The future is near and those who now choose Blockchain will be part of the logistical revolution.

All the persons involved, from transportation to agents, vendors and consumers, will soon see the emergence of this transformative technology.

7) E-commerce

The brick-and-mortar market may still dominate, but e-commerce will soon prevail.

With nearly 1.5 billion global consumers joining the middle class by 2020, rapid growth and low market share, e-commerce is expected to have a significant impact on the packaging industry by 2028.

Even if giants like Amazon already dominate the market, e-commerce is still in the early stages.

There is a great opportunity to achieve its place on the ground floor, especially in the international market which is essentially sound.

Those who enter this area and now manage e-commerce strategies have a significant competitive advantage.

8) Automatic home delivery

By 2028 and beyond, services will change as we know.

Anyone who hasn't lived under a cliff has recently had a glimpse of a future fused with perverted drones and driverless vehicles.

Thanks to innovative projects such as Amazon Drone and Ubers, automatic home delivery is quickly becoming a reality.

Driverless trucks

Otto, who was placed under Uber control, managed to travel 120 miles to deliver beer in 2016.

This was the first commercial delivery using self-technology and with its safety, speed and efficiency, it attracted the attention of jobs around the world.

According to the World Economic Forum, the use of automatic delivery reduces collisions by up to 70%, reduces fuel consumption by 20% and saves 1.2 billion hours of transportation in a country. Decade

Drone delivery and concerns

Drone delivery is at the forefront of the latest solutions, but this technology is not free of challenges.

Many people are concerned about the complexity of home-to-home transfers, particularly in busy urban areas.

Others have guessed about the dangers of theft, property damage, privacy attacks through data collection, security (I think all those heavy loads from Amazon) and the logistical nightmare associated with this vulnerable technology. .

Other delivery options

Alternative options now include underground freight pipelines, autonomous air taxis, unmanned cargo ships, river shuttles and pedestrian delivery robots.

Engineers will collaborate to develop software, sensors, Artificial Intelligence technologies, vehicle-to-vehicle communications (V2V), automotive-infrastructure communications (V2I), smart locks and payment funds for future management delivery.

The acceptance of the self-governing technology that is hanging over us and the self-driving robots that drive our highways and highways will certainly depend on public opinion.

Some will be happy to accept it, while others will be less emotional. Anyway, what now seems to be science fiction, quickly turns into a daily reality.

Final Thoughts

By moving towards more advanced and sustainable methods, packaging manufacturers and consumers are benefiting from the effort that revolutionizes customer experience, production, transportation, and environmental protection.

Companies and brands that can predict and combine these future trends into their packaging strategies will benefit from the start.

In this regard, an exciting future for packaging is waiting for you!

