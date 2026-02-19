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Meet the Contest Winner: Eduardo Próspero on Rewriting 2013 and 2017 Bitcoin Forecasts

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byEduardo Próspero@eduardoprospero

Bitcoin’s ambassador to Hackernoon.

February 19th, 2026
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Eduardo Próspero@eduardoprospero

Bitcoin’s ambassador to Hackernoon.

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writing#meet-the-contest-winner#bitcoin-citadels#bitcoin-fiction#bitcoin-2013-predictions#bitcoin-2017-predictions#daniel-jeffries-bitcoin#crypto-commentary#hackernoon-contest-winners

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