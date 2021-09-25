Uncover the Best Privacy Coins in 2021

Photo by Javardh on Unsplash

Cryptocurrencies have emerged as a reliable tool allowing online users to control their own money without the participation of outsiders.

It is decentralized and anonymous cryptocurrencies that are putting an end to the era of offline banks.

In 2021, two ordinary online users can perform any financial transactions without the participation and control of third parties, which ensures the security and confidentiality of the process.

However, some coins allow you to register the details of all transactions in the blockchain, and there are others where it is impossible to do so: no one knows either the details of the transactions or the names of users who perform them. These are called privacy coins.

What are Privacy Coins?

Privacy coins are anonymous peer-to-peer decentralized systems that are a unit of calculation within the network.

It is anonymous cryptocurrencies that ensure the protection of financial transactions throughout the network.

Privacy crypto coins are necessary for everyone who cares about their security: From business people who care about confidentiality and speed of processes to ordinary internet users who want to ensure the inviolability of their personal life.

Nevertheless, the idea of anonymity of cryptocurrencies is subject to huge criticism. This is due to financial regulators who insist on using AML/KYC requirements.

However, such openness of the blockchain means that anyone, including government agencies, trusted persons, hackers, or just savvy internet users will be able to track any financial transaction and calculate the identity of the cryptocurrency holder.

Therefore, many developers realized the need to create truly anonymous cryptocurrencies to provide users with maximum privacy for financial transactions.

What are these anonymous crypto coins? Here’s the privacy coins list.

The Best Privacy Coins for Secure Use

Crypton (CRP) and Utopia CRP Stablecoin (U USD)

Crypton (CRP) is the main monetary unit of the Utopia P2P ecosystem.

The fact that a large and private ecosystem backs the coin makes it stand out among others and puts it in the first place in our rating.

Utopia P2P is an anonymous, decentralized ecosystem that includes several multifunctional tools for messaging, data transmission, surfing, mining, and conducting financial transactions.

It was developed by The 1984 Group. The team stands for the security and privacy of the data of every internet user.

CRP is a privacy coin and an internal cryptocurrency of the anonymous ecosystem. It provides anonymous financial transactions that are not recorded in the blockchain in any way – so it is impossible to track the payment history. In addition, there is no available metadata.

No other cryptocurrency provides such a level of tracking-proof transactions. Crypton is a hidden gem that ensures users' privacy.

Recently, another crypto project of the ecosystem has been developed – the Utopia CRP stablecoin (U USD). The U USD is an anonymous, secure, private, and low-cost payment method designed to maintain 1:1 parity with the U.S. dollar.

It provides secure financial transactions, tax-free savings, the lowest fees on the market, independence from political or social organizations, the absence of KYC requirements, and more.

The liquidity of the Crypton and U USD is supported by various market algorithms on different exchanges, including the Utopia internal exchange.

Monero (XMR)

Monero is one of the most secure and confidential cryptocurrencies. It is based on the CryptoNote encryption protocol. It was released in 2012 by the anonymous development team of Nicolas van Saberhagen.

This crypto coin is top-rated in the darknet.

As a result, law enforcement officers from different countries have repeatedly tried to figure out the mechanism of its operation.

Unfortunately, they could not even determine the number of transactions, much less the personal data of users.

The Monero mechanism to protect users is based on complex cryptographic technologies, such as Kovri, Ring CT, and Stealth.

However, since the Monero blockchain has much more effective protection than other altcoins, its "rich inner world" remains closed.

It is not surprising that the malware creators for hidden mining prefer to mine Monero than similar coins.

Dash

Evan Duffield, the ideologist of Dash, first expressed ideas about creating an "improved version" of Bitcoin back in 2010.

The developer of Dash believed that the first cryptocurrency lacked anonymity and more than once suggested changing the Bitcoin blockchain.

Faced with resistance from the creators of Bitcoin, Duffield developed the concept of Xcoin in 2013. After two rebrands, the coin became known as Dash.

Dash is another popular cryptocurrency with the simplest anonymity function, working in a two-level structure.

Miners mine coins and guarantee the network's security, and user masternodes provide anonymity through Private Send technology. All transactions are divided into many parts, mixed, and become indistinguishable from each other.

Dash platform users have the opportunity to transfer funds almost instantly through the InstantSend service.

Verge (XVG)

It was released in 2014 by a crypto enthusiast under the nickname Sunerok. It is based on encryption protocols such as Wraith and Tor.

Verge is an anonymous cryptocurrency focused on confidentiality.

It can keep all transactions closed, anonymous, and completely inaccessible for tracking. Verge uses Tor and I2P to ensure the complete anonymity of its users and their funds.

As experts emphasize, the Tor proxy system encrypts traffic and passes it through many computers. The add-on from the private I2P network makes it even more difficult to identify users.

The coin has several unique features, but the most valuable is the combination of a high degree of privacy with the speed of confirming transactions.

Komodo (KMD)

Komodo was invented and launched by an anonymous crypto enthusiast under the nickname jl777 in 2016. The coin encryption protocol is Delayed Proof of Work (dPoW).

One of Komodo's secure cryptocurrencies is actually a fork of Zcash.

According to experts, using zero-proof and the recently introduced Delayed Proof of Work (dPoW) protocol, Komodo provides its users with complete anonymity and an additional level of security.

Zero-proof guarantees that all transactions, the identification of the sender and recipient on the Komodo platform, and the amount are not visible to an outside observer.

In practice, this means that Komodo additionally signs its blocks in the Bitcoin blockchain, which makes it almost impossible for third-party penetration and hacking.

Coin owners have a choice between public and anonymous transactions. In the first case, traces of the transaction can be found in the blockchain; In the second, only the transaction itself is recorded.

SmartCash

This is a fork of the famous Zcoin cryptocurrency. The smart protocol was explicitly created to throw hackers off the trail.

The idea is to introduce random data into each chain, making it impossible to track the movement of money.

The main function of SmartCash – which is not present in any other coin – is smart privacy. After its activation, the funds disappear from the client's account along with the history.

Still, after a couple of minutes on the same wallet, the entire amount is restored in new coins without any history. Attackers cannot track transactions or determine where they came from and what the funds were spent on.

According to analysts, the activation of smart privacy costs 2% of the cryptocurrency being destroyed, but such a large-scale security measure cannot be free.

This is a very high level of privacy, which automatically puts SmartCash among the leaders in the ratings for the most anonymous cryptocurrencies.