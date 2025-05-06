Meet Techdella, Member of Marketing's Momentum 10





Congratulations on being a part of the Momentum 10, the elite top 10 startups who demonstrated truly exceptional drive and progress in the year 2024. The Momentum 10 Interview Series will delve into the unique journeys and powerful foundations propelling your startups to the top in the 2024 Startups of The Year campaign!





Tell us about you.

We’re Techdella—a startup marketing agency built for founders who are done guessing and ready to grow. We partner with brave teams to build unforgettable brands, execute performance-driven marketing, and drive real traction—without the agency nonsense. Our mission is to help startups scale louder, faster, and smarter. Our vision? A world where every founder, no matter their zip code or budget, has access to the kind of marketing that moves the needle—not just the algorithm.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

Techdella exists to change the rules—for the founders stuck at the bottom of the budget barrel, for the teams with vision but no in-house marketing, and for the startups who’ve been burned by big promises and little results. We make high-growth marketing accessible. We build systems, not just strategies. We don’t just sell services—we deliver structure, focus, and outcomes. We’re helping startups reclaim time, trust, and clarity in a world of marketing chaos.

What sets you apart from the competition?

We don’t try to be everything to everyone. We’re for startups, plain and simple. And we show up differently. We offer CMO-as-a-Service to give startups senior-level strategy without full-time overhead. We design conversion-ready websites, create brand stories that position—not just “look good,” and we build campaigns that start with data and end with results. What makes us different isn’t just what we do. It’s how we do it. No recycled strategies. No pretty fluff. Just deep thinking, clear systems, and measurable growth. Also? We operate like founders, not freelancers. That alone changes everything.

What does it mean for you to be in the Momentum 10?

It’s a powerful validation of the work we’ve done—and the values we’ve stood by. We didn’t take shortcuts to get here. No VC backing. No PR fluff. Just results, relationships, and a refusal to follow the rulebook if it wasn’t written for startups like ours. Being part of the Momentum 10 means we’re seen. More importantly, it means that the brands we represent—the underfunded, the overlooked, the underestimated—are seen too. This isn’t just a badge. It’s fuel.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

We’re not a typical agency team. We’re a marketing startup built by marketers who’ve worked inside startups. Everyone at Techdella understands speed, pressure, uncertainty—and the need to make every hour and dollar count. Our team brings intensity, insight, and impact to every project. There’s no handholding here. No padding hours. Just a collective of people who care deeply about building bold brands and helping startups win. We’re not here to chase awards. We’re here to build things that outlive trends.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

The launch of our CMO-as-a-Service model. That changed everything. We moved from being just another digital agency to becoming true partners in growth. Startups stopped hiring us for projects—and started trusting us with their entire marketing roadmap. That pivot gave us purpose, focus, and a way to scale our impact without bloating our model. It also taught us the power of positioning. We stopped selling services. We started solving real problems. That’s when growth became inevitable.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

Tidy decks don’t build traction. Grit does. 2024 taught us that the best thing any startup can do is ship fast, test faster, and listen harder. The founders who stay close to their customers and commit to momentum over perfection are the ones who break through. Your first version will be messy. But if it works, it’ll change everything.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

Traditional marketing agencies are losing relevance. Founders don’t want slide decks—they want movement. They don’t want 10 people on a call—they want one person who actually understands the business. The future of marketing is lean, agile, AI-enhanced, and data-smart. That’s the future we’re building for. We’ll stay ahead by being what we’ve always been—obsessed with results, allergic to fluff, and committed to building systems that scale with or without us.

How do you or your company intend to bring forward the Momentum 10 inspirations in 2025?

We’re turning this momentum into material value for our community. In 2025, we’re opening up our internal playbooks to help early-stage founders execute smart marketing—whether they hire us or not. We’re launching our Growth Sprint School, a training ground for lean teams. And we’re partnering with underserved founder communities to bring strategy where it’s needed most. The Momentum 10 gave us a platform. Now we’re passing the mic.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

Serve 100+ founder-led brands across 3 continents

Launch 3 self-paced growth products for early-stage teams

Expand our reach in Canada, Nigeria, and the UAE

Train and hire the next wave of marketing operators

Build a Techdella-owned SaaS tool for lean marketing teams





We’re scaling Techdella without diluting what makes it different. That’s the goal.

2024 has been crazy, with all the new techs, and all the geopolitics fluctuations. What are the impacts of these to your startup, and to your industry as a whole? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

2024 reshaped everything. Client priorities shifted. Budgets froze. New AI tools rewrote the execution playbook. Instead of resisting, we adapted. We streamlined our service delivery. We stopped selling complexity and started selling speed and clarity. We learned to build with fewer tools, but better ones. Geopolitical instability made risk management non-negotiable. The startups that survived were the ones who built resilience into their marketing—not just reach. We became one of them. And we’ll stay one of them.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

HackerNoon is one of the rare tech platforms that actually listens. The visibility, the community engagement, and the genuine respect for builders? That’s rare. You gave us a platform to be seen not for who we know—but for what we’ve built. That matters.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Build loud. Build lean. Build for real people. Don’t just chase growth. Design it. Own it. And when you get it—pay it forward.



