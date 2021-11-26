Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Meet Sergei Golitsyn: #Noonies2021 Nominee, Game Developer, & Lifelong Learner by@deft

Meet Sergei Golitsyn: #Noonies2021 Nominee, Game Developer, & Lifelong Learner

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Sergei Golitsyn is the Senior Software Engineer @ ZillionWhales. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. He is currently developing computer games and is studying Unity in parallel to write his own game. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on Software Engineering and his journey in the tech industry via the interview below. The winner of the Noonies Award will be announced at the end of the month on December 31. For more information on the award, visit http://noonies.tech/award/2021-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-fintech.
image
Sergey Golitsyn Hacker Noon profile picture

@deft
Sergey Golitsyn

Senior Software Engineer with 7+ YoE building massively scalable systems both from scratch and diving into a codebase

Sergey Golitsyn Hacker Noon profile picture
by Sergey Golitsyn @deft.Senior Software Engineer with 7+ YoE building massively scalable systems both from scratch and diving into a codebase
Read my stories

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
An Introduction to Domain-Driven Design - Part 2 by @deft
#domain
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Games Running Slow? Here Are The Best Gaming PCs by @toptechcompanies
#gaming
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
The NFT Artist Who Wants People To Make Decisions For “The Presidents” by @AmadeoGlobal
#nft-art

Tags

#noonies2021#interview#game-development#ai#ar#vr#in-game-rewards#gaming
Join Hacker Noon loading