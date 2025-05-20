Meet QuickPR, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Noida, India

The special Startups of The Year 2024 Winners Interview series is a celebration of all this year’s Tech Champions. You’ve earned it! The HackerNoon community can’t wait to learn more about your journey!

Tell us about your startup

I’m Akhilendra Sahu, founder of QuickPR – a new-age PR-tech company that’s reshaping how brands, startups, and entrepreneurs build authority and get press coverage. Our mission is simple: make PR accessible, fast, and impactful. We envision a future where global media exposure is just a few clicks away – no traditional gatekeepers, no unnecessary delays.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world

At QuickPR, we’re democratizing public relations. Traditionally, PR has been expensive, slow, and inaccessible to early-stage startups. We've flipped the script with our AI-powered PR panel, letting users generate press releases, choose publications, and publish within hours, not weeks. We're changing the world by giving every founder, creator, and brand a voice in the media, no matter their size or funding.

What sets you apart from the competition?

What makes QuickPR stand out is the blend of tech, transparency, and trust. While others still rely on manual processes, we've created an ecosystem with automation, real-time order tracking, cryptocurrency payments, AI tools, and seamless access to 1000+ media outlets. But above all, it’s our obsession with client success – we work like an extension of their team, not just another service provider.

What does it mean for you to win this title?

Winning the 2024 Startups of the Year title is more than a recognition – it’s a validation of the problem we set out to solve. It’s emotional for the entire team. This award gives us the spotlight to champion the cause of every underdog brand that deserves media attention but never got a chance.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

The soul of QuickPR is its team – young, agile, fearless, and deeply mission-driven. We thrive on innovation, debate, experimentation, and speed. Everyone here treats this startup as their own. From tech devs building custom solutions overnight, to campaign managers treating every client’s story with care, we’re all wired for impact.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

The game-changer for us was when we launched our self-serve PR platform. It gave users direct control over how they publish and where. That shift brought massive scale and product-market fit. We learned that founders don’t just need PR – they need speed, transparency, and results they can measure. And we’ve built just that.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

2024 taught us that speed > perfection. The world is changing too fast – if you wait for the “perfect” product or time, you’ll lose. Launch fast, learn faster, and iterate in public. Also, listening to your customers is your greatest growth hack.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

PR is shifting from being relationship-based to tech-enabled and data-driven. AI is changing how stories are written. Audiences are fragmented. Traditional PR firms won’t survive unless they evolve. QuickPR will stay ahead by leading this change – combining AI, automation, creator economy tools, and global media access into one sleek platform.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2025?

In 2025, we will use this title to mentor emerging founders, collaborate with fellow media-tech innovators, and build more partnerships with accelerators and incubators. We want to become the default PR stack for all early-stage startups globally – and we’ll carry this title with that responsibility in mind.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

Some big goals for 2025 include:

Launching our QuickPR token (QKPR) on Solana for decentralized PR credits.

on Solana for decentralized PR credits. Scaling to 20,000+ users across 50+ countries.

Expanding into new verticals like AI-generated video press kits and influencer PR.

like AI-generated video press kits and influencer PR. Partnering with global VCs, incubators, and startup programs to empower their portfolios.

How have recent tech changes and global events affected your startup and industry?

Absolutely. With geopolitical tensions and AI moving faster than ever, credibility and communication have become more vital. We’ve seen a rise in founders wanting to control their narrative. At the same time, global tech adoption meant we had clients using our platform in over 30 languages. We’ve adapted by investing in AI translation, crypto payments, and expanding media partnerships to reach new markets.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

HackerNoon has been a refreshing, community-led platform that highlights real builders, not just hype. We appreciate how HackerNoon gives startups a voice without the red tape. Your editorial freedom and focus on actual value make you stand out in the noisy media landscape.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

To every founder out there: Build fast, stay honest, listen deeply, and bet on yourself. PR, like success, is about momentum – create it. And to the media – continue to give a platform to those who are building quietly but thinking globally.



