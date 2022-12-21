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Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Georgii Kliukovkin of the Category Functional Programming

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byGeorgii Kliukovkin@kliukovkin

Software Engineer

December 21st, 2022
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Georgii Kliukovkin@kliukovkin

Software Engineer

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hackernoon#noonies2022#noonies-winners-2022#hackernoon-writers#writers#programming-interviews#interview#noonies-interview#writer-interview

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