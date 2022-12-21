Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Georgii Kliukovkin of the Category Functional Programming

“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards: - 1st place https://www.noonies.tech/2022/programming/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-functional-programming - 2nd place https://www.noonies.tech/2022/programming/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-golang What does it mean for you to win this title? I’m really excited to win this category! I’m writing in 3 languages: JavaScript, Java and Go, and two of them provide an opportunity to write with the FP approach. How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2023? Well, I guess I need to write more articles on this topic. BTW, here is the next one: https://hackernoon.com/inheritance-vs-composition-using-a-role-playing-game-in-javascript-as-an-example What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2023 (whether it be through company initiatives or your personal journey)? I’ve just relocated to the US, it is not the best time to find a job as you can guess, all these layoffs and hiring freeze. Fortunately, I found a job! Which trend(s) are you most excited about in 2023? Share your reason. I’m curious about what will happen with crypto. The world is changing, the market is going down right now and it might be a perfect time for a crypto to grow. At the same time, the previous year was a crypto winter. 2022 had been crazy, especially in Tech - what with layoff, web3 fraud, and AI! Which trend are you most concerned about? What solutions can you think of? Be as brief or as detailed as you like. This year is rich with all layoffs so far. It is about 70k employees were affected by it. Probably the IT world is going to change and become better. Share your biggest success so far and/or your biggest failure so far. I think the biggest success so far was gaining an O1 visa for “Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement”. I’m really proud of being a software engineer, and it is exciting that the US government thinks that I’m good at it! We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us? HackerNoon is an amazing platform where people can share their knowledge. Ease of use and design make it probably the best platform for writing articles. Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us? I’m always writing an article about the topic I’ve just learned. It is like notes that help to refresh the memory of some difficult or just not-so-obvious problems and solution to it. And of course, it helps a lot for all people that are looking through the internet for a solution to such problem. So please, if you’ve learned something new - right an article about it, cause it probably helps the next engineer to find the answer faster!