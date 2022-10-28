Meet Me in the Metaverse: An Interview With Krishna Gope

Are you ready for the metaverse? This question is at the heart of our 2022 Technology Vision. Like many emerging technologies, experts differ in how to define it, and there is a great deal of hype being generated. Most of the focus is on the consumer applications of the metaverse, and many dismiss it as a consideration for the future. We have a different view. The metaverse is actionable today, and leaders must be ready. In this year’s Technology Vision, we present a distinctive and broader perspective that goes well beyond the current prevailing wisdom: the Metaverse Continuum. We see the metaverse as a continuum that spans the spectrum of digitally enhanced worlds, realities and business models. It applies across all aspects of business, from consumer to worker and across the entire enterprise; from reality to virtual and back; from 2D to 3D; and from cloud and artificial intelligence to extended reality, HackerNoon Prompt: So let’s start! First, tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. A- I’m Krishna Gope, a PR Specialist of News Coverage Agency, a full-service digital marketing agency. I have been involved with the Crypto PR industry since early 2020. My main passion is to help clients understand the potential of this technology and how it can make an impact on their lives and businesses. In my spare time, I enjoy reading about crypto technology and spending time with family and friends. How would you explain the Metaverse to your Mum? A- I explain to my mother, It’s clearly a concept that we’ve been building towards since the emergence of the internet, metaverse, blockchain, social media, virtual reality, and early attempts at creating shared digital environments such as Second Life. Are you currently working on building a metaverse? If yes, shill it below ;) A- No, I am not. However, I have followed and immersed myself in different projects from the ground up to understand the metaverse better. What interests you the most about the possibilities of the Metaverse? A- The metaverse has the potential to radically change how we work. But how exactly a 3D internet -- the shorthand description of the metaverse -- will transform work environments is not yet known. This is partly because the technology required to fundamentally transform workflows is not fully realized and in part because it's unclear how customers will use the metaverse. What do you hate the most about the current crop of centralized Gaming/VR industry? A- This is common for VR users who spend a lot of time gaming, especially violent games. This causes such users to feel very often nervous or tense. This feeling of anxiety may take a while because the virtual environment feels so real to them. Thanks for your time! Any final words? A- Thanks for this interview. The metaverse isn't clear yet. But the metaverse could revolutionize, it's just a matter of time.