Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Meet Me in the Metaverse: An Interview With Krishna Gopeby@krishnagope
    431 reads

    Meet Me in the Metaverse: An Interview With Krishna Gope

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    I’m Krishna Gope, a PR Specialist of News Coverage Agency, a full-service digital marketing agency. I have been involved with the Crypto PR industry since early 2020.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Meet Me in the Metaverse: An Interview With Krishna Gope
    writing#writing-prompts#metaverse
    Krishna Gope HackerNoon profile picture

    @krishnagope

    Krishna Gope

    Receive Stories from @krishnagope

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Play To Earn: A Key Part Of Metaverse Economics
    Published at Sep 26, 2022 by krishnagope #enterthemetaverse
    Article Thumbnail
    Jobs Ahoy! Level up Your Tech Career With HackerNoon
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by drone #writing
    Article Thumbnail
    Prompts for Solving Comprehension Questions in CAT Examination
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by beardedowl1357 #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Hungri Games Completes Seed Investment Round with a Valuation of $23M
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by CryptoAdventure #hungri-games
    Article Thumbnail
    Yusuf Sevim on Merging Reality and Digital Realms Through MetaTime
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by IshanOnTech #startup
    Article Thumbnail
    The Metaverse is Now Corporate and Depressing
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by jeremyrayjewell #metaverse
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa