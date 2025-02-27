324 reads
Meet HuggingChat: A FREE and Open-Source Alternative to ChatGPT!

February 27th, 2025
HuggingChat is an AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT but built on open-source models. It is designed to provide conversational AI without the limitations of proprietary models like OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini. Unlike ChatGPT, HuggingChat uses multiple AI models from different providers.

Are you looking for a free alternative to ChatGPT? If so, you’re in the right place! In this article, I will introduce you to HuggingChat, an open-source AI chatbot from Hugging Face. Unlike other AI models like ChatGPT or Gemini, HuggingChat runs on various open-source models that you can explore, modify, and even fine-tune according to your needs. Let’s dive in!


What is HuggingChat?

HuggingChat is an AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT but built on open-source models. It is designed to provide conversational AI without the limitations of proprietary models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini.


Unlike ChatGPT, which is based on OpenAI’s proprietary model, HuggingChat uses multiple AI models from different providers, such as:

  • Llama

  • Mistral

  • DeepSeek

  • Mixtral

  • Etc


Since these models are open-source, you can see their code, modify them, and even integrate them into your own projects.

How to Use HuggingChat

Using HuggingChat is simple and doesn’t require setup.

Step 1. Create an Account

First, go to HuggingChat and create a free account. Once logged in, you will be taken to the chat interface.

What is HuggingChat

Step 2. Select a Model

Unlike ChatGPT, where you only have access to a fixed model, HuggingChat lets you choose different AI models for different tasks. Here’s how:

  • Click the Settings icon or the Models link in the sidebar.

Choose the Model

  • Browse the available models.
  • Select the one that best suits your needs.

HuggingChat Models

Each model has different strengths, such as better reasoning, faster responses, or the ability to generate images.

Step 3. Start Chatting

The interface is very similar to ChatGPT, so if you’ve used ChatGPT before, you’ll feel right at home. Simply enter a prompt and the model will generate a response.

Start Chatting

Features of HuggingChat

1. Search-Enabled Responses

One of the most useful features of HuggingChat is the search function. If an AI model doesn’t have up-to-date information, you can enable search, which allows it to look up the latest facts online.

Search-Enabled Responses

For example, when I asked about the latest iPhone model, the default AI model didn’t know the answer. However, by enabling the search function, I was able to get the correct information.

2. Image Generation

HuggingChat supports image generation! However, not all models can generate images. To use this feature:

  • Go to Settings.
  • Choose a model that supports image generation (e.g., Llama 3).
  • Click on the image generation icon.
  • Enter your prompt (e.g., “Generate an image of a futuristic city”).

Image Generation

3. Multiple AI Models

HuggingChat allows you to experiment with different AI models to see which works best for your task. Some models are better at reasoning, some are faster, and some support image generation.

4. Custom Assistants

Similar to OpenAI’s Custom GPTs, HuggingChat has Assistants, which allow users to create custom AI configurations for specific tasks.

For example, you can create an Assistant specialized in:

  • Coding (Python, JavaScript, etc.)
  • Writing and summarizing text
  • Translating languages

Or you can select Assistants from the community.

Custom Assistants

5. File and Image Uploads

Certain AI models in HuggingChat allow you to upload files or images for processing. This is useful if you want to analyze data, read documents, or perform image-recognition tasks.

6. Free and Open-Source

As I mentioned before, unlike ChatGPT or Gemini, HuggingChat is completely free and based on open-source AI models.

Video Review of HuggingChat

Watch on YouTube: 

Conclusion

If you want a free ChatGPT alternative that is customizable and privacy-friendly, HuggingChat is worth trying. Give it a try and let me know your thoughts!


Do you think it can replace ChatGPT? Let me know in a comment below!


Cheers! ;)

