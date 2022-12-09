Meet Hackernoon Contributor of the 2022 year — How To: Vlad Gukasov!

Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/programming/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-how-to/winner?embedable=true What does it mean for you to win this title? For me, it’s a recognition of my work on Hackernoon. I very much appreciate that. How do you intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2023? I plan to write new articles about Golang, Data Intensive apps, and algorithms next year. Hopefully, these recent articles will be popular, and I will be nominated again. 🙂 What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2023? First, I'm looking forward to finishing my immigration process to Canada. Then, I will use my experience to build incredible products for Amazon's customers when I'm there. Which trends are you most excited about in 2023? Share your reason. I think that blockchain is still the top trend. Despite all the crypto fraud that happened this year, decentralization is a promising technology that can help to save our assets from governments. Only if we avoid scammers and their products, though. 😅 Share your biggest success so far. I launched a SaaS platform for digital marketers in Eastern Europe. The platform integrated the two most popular context advertising platforms: Google Ads and Yandex.Direct. Running this platform taught me a lot, from engineering to product sales. Though it was closed in October due to political reasons, it had been working for five years and had thousands of customers. We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us? I think that Hackernoon is a great platform for publishing tech articles since it has a smart professional audience and helps with text editing. Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us? “Do—or do not. There is no try.” Yoda The 2022 Noonies are sponsored by: , and .Tech Domains by Radix . BingX You will be receiving a .Tech Domain for life as well as an official HackerNoon NFT!