Meet Grownu, Winner of the Startups of the Year 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania

What does it mean for you to win this title?

Winning the title of Startup of the Year 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania, is an incredible honor for us at Grownu. It's a testament to the hard work, creativity, and resilience our team has shown. This recognition not only validates our solution but also boosts our motivation to innovate further. It signifies that we are on the right track, making a tangible impact in our industry and community.

What sets you apart from the competition?

Our approach to solving our client’s business optimization issues with our custom-tailored solutions within the Grownu ecosystem sets us apart. We prioritize user-centric design, ensuring our solutions are not only innovative but also accessible and practical for our target audience. Our team's diverse expertise allows us to view challenges from multiple perspectives, leading to more comprehensive and effective solutions.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem?

Our team's passion, diversity, and dedication are what I love the most. Each member brings a unique set of skills and experiences, fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning. This diversity in thought and approach makes us uniquely equipped to tackle workforce management solutions because we understand the nuances and complexities involved from various angles.

If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing?

If I weren't building Grownu, I'd likely be involved in solving puzzles in other industries I guess, working on projects that drive me to help and accompany various businesses. My passion lies in making a difference, whether through entrepreneurship, research, or advocacy, focusing on B2B solutions in the IT industry which can impact the business in a good way.

At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your core metrics?

We measure success through a combination of user engagement, customer feedback, and growth metrics. Our core metrics include user retention rate, customer satisfaction scores, monthly active users etc., as they provide direct insight into the value we're delivering to our users and our market position.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

Grownu is revolutionizing the way businesses manage their workforce by providing a comprehensive, modular system for tracking time and shift scheduling. Our solutions address the critical problem of workforce management inefficiency by offering customizable features that cater to the unique needs of each business. This not only makes workforce management more accessible and effective but also significantly improves operational efficiency, reduces administrative burdens, and enhances employee satisfaction through transparent and fair scheduling.





By streamlining these essential processes, Grownu contributes to a larger impact on the economy by empowering businesses to focus more on growth and innovation rather than being bogged down by administrative complexities. This, in turn, supports job creation and improves workplace conditions, fostering a brighter future for workers and businesses alike. Our commitment to improving workforce management plays a crucial role in promoting sustainability in business operations, enhancing education on effective management practices, and supporting healthcare and other industries by ensuring they have the right staff at the right time, ultimately contributing to better service delivery and societal well-being.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2024?

In 2024, we intend to leverage this title to amplify our impact further. We plan to expand our reach, refine our solutions based on user feedback, and collaborate with key industry partners. Additionally, we'll use this platform to advocate for workforce management guidelines and of course, Grownu platform features, driving attention and resources toward the common target - a better economy while Grownu solves the daily work, companies can focus on their Growth. That’s what the brand Grownu stands for - Grow Now!

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2024?

Our main goals for 2024 include user base growth, notable presence in new markets (secret for now), and new features which will be announced On HackerNoon as well. We are particularly thrilled about our target for 2024, which entails increasing the number of company clients and registered active users within those companies. This achievement will signify a significant milestone in Grownu's growth journey.

Which trend(s) are you most excited about in 2024? Share your reasons.

We are profoundly inspired by the burgeoning trends in sustainability, remote work technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) as we move into 2024. These trends resonate deeply with Grownu's mission, particularly our commitment to sustainability. Through our digital workforce management platform, we enable companies to significantly reduce paper usage, thereby conserving resources and minimizing wood consumption. This not only aids in protecting our planet but also aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability indices, allowing Grownu's services to be assessed for their environmental impact and cost-saving benefits.





The trend toward remote work technology continues to evolve, and with it, Grownu's workforce management system emerges as a pivotal tool for businesses. Our platform facilitates seamless planning and access to shift schedules remotely, enabling employees to register their attendance on-site or at various remote projects effortlessly. This capability is transforming how businesses operate, enhancing flexibility and efficiency across industries.





Furthermore, the advancement in AI opens up unprecedented opportunities for us to innovate within shift scheduling and data analysis. Grownu is at the forefront of integrating AI to refine our platform, aiming to deliver a more intuitive and efficient approach to workforce management. This commitment to embracing AI not only underscores our dedication to continuous improvement but also positions us to better serve our customers by leveraging cutting-edge technology.

Share your biggest success so far and/or your biggest failure so far

One of our most notable achievements has been the successful synergy of our professional team in refining and enhancing the solutions that Grownu offers to its clientele and end-users. This accomplishment stands as a testament to our team's resilience and commitment to our shared vision and strategic objectives. It has demonstrated our collective ability to not only envision the future growth trajectory of our platform but also to identify and implement the developmental features that would most benefit our end users. This process has been instrumental in converting potential prospects into active, satisfied users.





On the other hand, our most significant learning opportunity stemmed from our initial customer engagement strategy, particularly our development of an automated scheduling system based on predefined patterns. This initiative, though innovative, revealed a critical market demand for a more flexible, manual interaction with shift scheduling—a feature we had termed the 'freedom mode'. The feedback necessitated a reevaluation and additional development time to refine our planning module to meet this need effectively. This experience reinforced a valuable lesson in product development: the importance of thorough market research and user feedback analysis before finalizing a product feature, succinctly reminding us of the adage to 'measure ten times and cut once'.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

Our experience with HackerNoon has been incredibly positive. The platform's reach and engagement with the tech community have been invaluable for gaining visibility and insights. We appreciate the quality of content and the diversity of perspectives presented, which foster a rich learning environment for innovators like us. Also, a big thanks to the HackerNoon team with whom we needed to contact and communicate on a few questions, I guess for others it’s not a surprise already, but the HackerNoon team replies very fast and helps with all your issues on the highest level!

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

My advice to fellow entrepreneurs and technologists is to stay curious, embrace failure as a stepping stone, and always focus on the impact of your work. In the fast-evolving tech landscape, adaptability and purpose-driven innovation are key to creating lasting change. Last but not least - do not stop in the middle of the bridge, if you have passion for what you do and you believe in your vision and idea, you have to keep going forward, only this way your customers or end users will feel that and reward you with being your loyal customer or user and of course with their recommendations to other.





