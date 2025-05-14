Meet Forescribe AI, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in SaaS and Top 3 in Enterprise Productivity

Tell us about you.

At Forescribe, we're on a mission to revolutionize how enterprises see, secure, and scale their software ecosystems. As a next-gen SaaS and Cloud Spend Intelligence platform, we bring FinOps, IT, and Procurement together—eliminating blind spots, reducing digital Opex, and restoring full control over Shadow IT. Our vision is simple yet ambitious: build the command center for enterprise Software Assets & Digital Infrastructure.





We started Forescribe to solve a problem we personally felt—growing software ecosystem with no central intelligence. Today, we’re helping enterprises across the globe gain control, and move faster. This isn’t just software; it’s a movement.

— Vinayak Gupta, Founder & CEO, Forescribe

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

Every enterprise is drowning in software sprawl. Forescribe turns this chaos into clarity. We equip forward-looking businesses with real-time visibility across their SaaS, Cloud, and Infra landscape—delivering insights that reduce waste, accelerate governance, and boost productivity. Our goal? Make every digital dollar accountable and impactful.

What sets you apart from the competition?

Three words: intelligence, automation, and obsession. We go far beyond traditional Software Management tools by integrating deep usage analytics, intelligent license workflows, and cloud spend visibility—all under one roof.





“Backed by partnerships with Microsoft and accelerators like IIMB, Nasscom, NVIDIA and Maruti Suzuki, and driven by a team that moves with founder mindset velocity, we’re not just a tool—we’re an engine of transformation.”, said Vinayak Gupta.





What does it mean for you to win this title?

Being crowned SaaS Startup of the Year globally and ranking in Top 3 Productivity Startups and Top 5 in Software Development is an electric moment for us. It’s validation that what we’re building matters, that global tech communities are watching, and that Forescribe is producing world-class enterprise SaaS.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

Our team is the fuel. We're a crew of builders, dreamers, and executors with a deeply shared conviction: that software chaos can be fixed with software itself. From product and engineering to customer success, we obsess over detail, move with speed, and own outcomes. Culture isn’t a deck for us—it’s how we show up daily.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

Our turning point? When enterprises started proactively asking us for digital Opex governance—not just SaaS management. That’s when we knew we were solving a bigger pain. Our product-market fit wasn’t about features; it was about framing and timing. And it exploded once we focused on the right ICP and messaging.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

Velocity matters more than perfection. 2024 taught us that speed wins deals, sharpens strategy, and forces focus. Iterate in public. Launch before you're ready. Your best feature is listening.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

With AI reshaping everything, the next 5 years will see hyper-personalized ops stacks, tighter governance mandates, and CXO-led tech buying. Forescribe will stay ahead by continuing to be the brain that connects IT, Finance, and Security—powered by real-time intelligence and automation.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2025?

This title gives us credibility—and a responsibility. We’ll use it to elevate conversations, contribute to FinOps and SaaSOps best practices, and partner with large enterprises on smarter infrastructure decisions. We’ll also pay it forward by mentoring early-stage SaaS founders from India and abroad.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

Hit $5M+ in ARR from enterprise logos.

Expand our Microsoft & AWS integrations to unlock deeper spend intelligence.

Launch Forescribe Actions to automate license lifecycle across 100+ tools.

Build a global community around Smart SaaSOps.

2024 has been crazy, with all the new techs, and all the geopolitics fluctuations. What are the impacts of these to your startup, and to your industry as a whole? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

Turbulence created urgency. With tighter budgets and compliance scrutiny, digital Opex became boardroom talk. Forescribe is lucky to sit right at the center of this shift—helping enterprises navigate uncertainty with clarity and control.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

HackerNoon is a playground for builders. The content is real, unfiltered, and high-signal. This award from your community means the world to us—it’s grassroots, and that makes it special.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Be the painkiller, not the vitamin. Solve for outcomes, not features. And stay irrationally obsessed with your user’s problems—that’s where category creators are born.