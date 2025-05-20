Meet Consumer Attorneys PLC, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Brooklyn

The special Startups of The Year 2024 Winners Interview series is a celebration of all this year’s Tech Champions. You’ve earned it! The HackerNoon community can’t wait to learn more about your journey!

Tell us about your Startup

Consumer Attorneys is a Brooklyn-based law firm dedicated to protecting consumer rights, especially in credit reporting and background check disputes. Our mission is to empower individuals by ensuring fairness and accountability from financial institutions and reporting agencies.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world

We provide accessible legal solutions that help consumers correct errors affecting their financial lives. Our goal is to create a fairer system where individuals have real recourse against inaccurate or unfair reporting, improving economic opportunity for all.

What sets you apart from the competition?

Our deep specialization in consumer protection law, combined with cutting-edge technology, enables us to serve clients efficiently and effectively. Our team’s commitment to personalized service and legal innovation truly sets us apart.

What does it mean for you to win this title?

Winning this title is a tremendous honor and validation of our work. It motivates us to continue advancing consumer rights with renewed energy and pride.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out on this mission?

Our team is passionate, knowledgeable, and relentless in advocating for consumers. We foster a culture of innovation and collaboration that drives meaningful impact every day.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

Achieving our first major class-action settlement was a turning point, proving our approach works and giving us confidence to scale and help more people.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

Stay focused on solving real problems and listen closely to your clients. Innovation without purpose won’t sustain long-term success.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

Consumer protection law will increasingly intersect with technology and data privacy. We plan to stay ahead by investing in tech solutions and maintaining our legal expertise.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2025?

We’ll use this recognition to raise awareness of consumer rights and expand access to justice through technology and education.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

We aim to launch new digital tools to simplify legal access and pursue more impactful class actions to protect consumers nationwide.

How have recent tech changes and global events affected your startup and industry?

We’ve adapted by embracing remote work, accelerating tech adoption, and staying flexible to serve clients amid evolving regulatory landscapes.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

HackerNoon offers valuable, forward-thinking coverage that inspires innovation. Collaborating with you has been a positive experience.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Keep highlighting the intersection of technology and human impact—this is where the future of law and justice lies.



