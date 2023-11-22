Search icon
ReadWrite
    MECHANICAL PUDDLING IN SWEDEN

    MECHANICAL PUDDLING IN SWEDEN

    The accompanying engravings, which we take from Iron, give plan and section of the puddling apparatus invented by Mr. Oestlund, as used at the Finspong Ironworks. The gas generator, A, is of the common Swedish type, as used for charcoal. The tube, k, conducts the gases into the refining pot, a. This pot has a lining of refinery slag, which is melted, as the apparatus revolves, to get it to adhere to the sides. The revolution of the pot, a, on its axis, d, is effected by the action of the beveled wheels, b and b', and the pulley, c, which takes from an iron chain the power given off by a turbine. The spindle, d, is supported in the bearings, e and e', c carrying a pair of trunnions which form the axis of oscillation, and allow the apparatus to rise or fall, the whole of this mechanism being supported on the plummer blocks, f f. One of the trunnions, e'', is prolonged so as to form the axis of the beveled wheel, b, and the pulley, c, the latter sliding along the trunnion so as to put b in or out of gear. The bush, e is tied by means of the stay, g' to the upper end of the toothed segment, g, the lower extremity of which is connected with the second bush at the end of the spindle. By means of the pinion, h, revolving on standards, i i, and the segmental rack, g, the pot can be raised or lowered without interfering with the action of the beveled wheels.
    Scientific American

    @scientificamerican

    Scientific American

    Oldest US science mag (est. 1845). Features contributions from Einstein, Tesla & 150+ Nobel laureates.

