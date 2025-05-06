Measuring Technological Convergence in Encryption Technologies: What Didn't Make It in the Pape

by Text MiningMay 6th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

This appendix includes figures, graphics, and bar charts that were referenced but not directly included in the main paper.
featured image - Measuring Technological Convergence in Encryption Technologies: What Didn't Make It in the Pape
encryption Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Text Mining HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2 Related Work and 2.1 Technology Convergence Approaches

2.2 Technology Convergence Measurements

2.3 Technology Convergence Models

3 Data

4 Method and 4.1 Proximity Indices

4.2 Interpolation and Fitting Data

4.3 Clustering

4.4 Forecasting

5 Results and Discussion and 5.1 Overall Results

5.2 Case Study

5.3 Limitations and Future Works

6 Conclusion and References

Appendix

Appendix

This appendix includes figures, graphics, and bar charts that were referenced but not directly included in the main paper. They are presented in the order of their mention in the paper.


Fig. 1: Evolution of the ratio between the number of citations and the number of published papers in the field of encryption technologies.


Fig. 2: Distribution of the occurrence of keywords among all papers related to encryption technologies published between 2002 and 2022.


Fig. 3: Distribution of the monthly non-incremental h-indices of all the authors of papers related to encryption technologies between 2002 and 2022.


Fig. 4: Distribution of the monthly incremental h-indices of all the authors of papers related to encryption technologies between 2002 and 2022.


Fig. 5: Distribution of the score of attribution to concepts given by OpenAlex among all papers related to encryption technologies published between 2002 and 2022.


Fig. 6: Distribution of the papers with missing referenced works by technologies for all the papers related to encryption technologies published between 2002 and 2022.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Authors:

(1) Alessandro Tavazz, Cyber-Defence Campus, armasuisse Science and Technology, Building I, EPFL Innovation Park, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland, Institute of Mathematics, EPFL, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland and a Corresponding author ([email protected]);

(2) Dimitri Percia David, Cyber-Defence Campus, armasuisse Science and Technology, Building I, EPFL Innovation Park, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland and Institute of Entrepreneurship & Management, University of Applied Sciences of Western Switzerland (HES-SO Valais-Wallis), Techno-Pole 1, Le Foyer, 3960, Sierre, Switzerland;

(3) Julian Jang-Jaccard, Cyber-Defence Campus, armasuisse Science and Technology, Building I, EPFL Innovation Park, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland;

(4) Alain Mermoud, Cyber-Defence Campus, armasuisse Science and Technology, Building I, EPFL Innovation Park, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Text Mining HackerNoon profile picture
Text Mining@textmining
Text Mining
Read my storiesAbout @textmining

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#scientometrics#technological-convergence#encryption-technologies#bibliometrics#text-analytics#proximity-indices#technologies-in-cybersecurity#openalex

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Using AI to Analyze Healthcare Procurement Documents and Assess Supplier Risks
by textmining
Dec 22, 2024
#text-mining
Article Thumbnail
Unleashing the Power of AI. A Systematic Review of Cutting-Edge Techniques: Results
by decentralizeai
Jun 25, 2024
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
"How do cutting-edge techniques in AI-enhanced scientometrics contribute to the field of research?"
by decentralizeai
Jun 25, 2024
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
"AI algorithms can analyze large volumes of scientific publications & extract valuable information"
by decentralizeai
Jun 25, 2024
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
"In webometrics, AI can provide several specific benefits including Web Crawling, Data Collection...
by decentralizeai
Jun 25, 2024
#artificial-intelligence
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks