When I built my first production LLM feature, I built it the way most people do. Got the demo working, it looked great, shipped it. Then someone found a response so confidently wrong it was almost impressive. And suddenly the whole team was talking about hallucinations like it was a surprise. It's not a surprise. It's the default behavior. What surprised me more was what I reached for next: confidence scores. The model outputs a probability for each token, so I just needed to check if it was confident enough, right? I ran into this while building a content moderation pipeline on AWS. We were classifying user posts as SAFE, BORDERLINE, or POLICY_VIOLATION. Demo looked solid. Then we noticed the same post getting different verdicts on back-to-back runs: Post: "Some people just can't handle the truth lol" Post: "Some people just can't handle the truth lol" Run 1: SAFE Run 1: SAFE Run 2: BORDERLINE Run 2: BORDERLINE Run 3: POLICY_VIOLATION Run 3: POLICY_VIOLATION We tried tuning logprob thresholds for two weeks. We had Bedrock Guardrails set up for the obvious stuff: blocked keywords, PII, known toxic patterns. Guardrails worked fine for what it does. But it has nothing to say about whether the model's judgment on ambiguous content is stable. The problem wasn't how confident the model sounded. It was that the model didn't know, and nothing in the standard toolbox tells you that. What semantic entropy actually measures What semantic entropy actually measures In 2024 a team at Oxford published something in Nature that reframed this completely. Their approach is called semantic entropy. Instead of asking 'is the model confident in these specific words?', it asks: if I run this same input five times, does the model keep reaching the same conclusion? Consistent meaning across samples = stable signal. Different meaning every time = it's guessing. The process: Sample the model N times at temperature > 0Embed the responses (all-MiniLM-L6-v2)Cluster by cosine similarity (threshold=0.75)Compute Shannon entropy: H = -sum(p_i * log2(p_i)) Sample the model N times at temperature > 0 Embed the responses (all-MiniLM-L6-v2) Cluster by cosine similarity (threshold=0.75) threshold=0.75 Compute Shannon entropy: H = -sum(p_i * log2(p_i)) H = -sum(p_i * log2(p_i)) The numbers mean this: DistributionEntropyRead asAll 5 agree 0.0 Model is certain4 agree, 1 outlier 0.722 Mostly stable3+1+1 split 1.371 Getting noisy2+2+1 split 1.522 No clear verdictAll 5 different 2.322 No signal at all DistributionEntropyRead asAll 5 agree 0.0 Model is certain4 agree, 1 outlier 0.722 Mostly stable3+1+1 split 1.371 Getting noisy2+2+1 split 1.522 No clear verdictAll 5 different 2.322 No signal at all DistributionEntropyRead asAll 5 agree 0.0 Model is certain4 agree, 1 outlier 0.722 Mostly stable3+1+1 split 1.371 Getting noisy2+2+1 split 1.522 No clear verdictAll 5 different 2.322 No signal at all DistributionEntropyRead as Distribution Entropy Read as All 5 agree 0.0 Model is certain All 5 agree 0.0 Model is certain 4 agree, 1 outlier 0.722 Mostly stable 4 agree, 1 outlier 0.722 Mostly stable 3+1+1 split 1.371 Getting noisy 3+1+1 split 1.371 Getting noisy 2+2+1 split 1.522 No clear verdict 2+2+1 split 1.522 No clear verdict All 5 different 2.322 No signal at all All 5 different 2.322 No signal at all Max entropy for 5 samples is log2(5) = 2.322. Above 1.0 the model's verdict starts becoming unreliable. Above 1.5, treat it as a coin flip. log2(5) = 2.322 Try the math before wiring up any model Try the math before wiring up any model You can verify the entropy calculation with just scipy. # pip install scipy\n\nfrom scipy.stats import entropy as scipy_entropy\nimport math\ndef semantic_entropy(cluster_sizes: list[int]) -> float:\n n = sum(cluster_sizes)\n probs = [s / n for s in cluster_sizes]\n return round(float(scipy_entropy(probs, base=2)), 3)\nprint(semantic_entropy([5])) # 0.0\nprint(semantic_entropy([4, 1])) # 0.722\nprint(semantic_entropy([3, 1, 1])) # 1.371\nprint(semantic_entropy([2, 2, 1])) # 1.522\nprint(semantic_entropy([1, 1, 1, 1, 1])) # 2.322\nprint(round(math.log2(5), 3)) # 2.322 <- max for n=5 # pip install scipy\n\nfrom scipy.stats import entropy as scipy_entropy\nimport math\ndef semantic_entropy(cluster_sizes: list[int]) -> float:\n n = sum(cluster_sizes)\n probs = [s / n for s in cluster_sizes]\n return round(float(scipy_entropy(probs, base=2)), 3)\nprint(semantic_entropy([5])) # 0.0\nprint(semantic_entropy([4, 1])) # 0.722\nprint(semantic_entropy([3, 1, 1])) # 1.371\nprint(semantic_entropy([2, 2, 1])) # 1.522\nprint(semantic_entropy([1, 1, 1, 1, 1])) # 2.322\nprint(round(math.log2(5), 3)) # 2.322 <- max for n=5 0.0\n0.722\n1.371\n1.522\n2.322\n2.322 0.0\n0.722\n1.371\n1.522\n2.322\n2.322 These are the entropy values for each clustering pattern. What distribution you actually get in production depends on what the model says across those 5 samples. The implementation The implementation Works with AWS Bedrock or OpenAI. Pass bedrock_model_id= for Bedrock, client=for OpenAI. Same check() call either way. bedrock_model_id= for Bedrock client=for OpenAI check() # pip install sentence-transformers scipy openai boto3\nimport boto3\nfrom scipy.stats import entropy as scipy_entropy\nfrom sentence_transformers import SentenceTransformer, util\nfrom openai import OpenAI\n\n\nclass SemanticEntropyDetector:\n def __init__(self, similarity_threshold=0.75):\n # all-MiniLM-L6-v2 runs on CPU, no GPU needed\n self.encoder = SentenceTransformer('all-MiniLM-L6-v2')\n self.threshold = similarity_threshold\n\n def _get_samples(self, client, prompt, n=5, temperature=0.7, model='gpt-4o-mini'):\n # Hits the API sequentially -- parallelize with asyncio.gather if latency matters\n samples = []\n for _ in range(n):\n resp = client.chat.completions.create(\n model=model,\n messages=[{'role': 'user', 'content': prompt}],\n temperature=temperature,\n max_tokens=300,\n )\n samples.append(resp.choices[0].message.content.strip())\n return samples\n\n def _get_samples_bedrock(self, prompt, n=5, temperature=0.7,\n model_id='amazon.nova-lite-v1:0', region='us-east-1'):\n # Converse API works across Nova, Claude on Bedrock, Llama, Mistral\n bedrock = boto3.client('bedrock-runtime', region_name=region)\n samples = []\n for _ in range(n):\n resp = bedrock.converse(\n modelId=model_id,\n messages=[{'role': 'user', 'content': [{'text': prompt}]}],\n inferenceConfig={'temperature': temperature, 'maxTokens': 300},\n )\n samples.append(\n resp['output']['message']['content'][0]['text'].strip()\n )\n return samples\n\n def _cluster(self, samples):\n embeddings = self.encoder.encode(samples, convert_to_tensor=True)\n assigned = [False] * len(samples)\n clusters = []\n for i in range(len(samples)):\n if assigned[i]:\n continue\n cluster = [i]\n assigned[i] = True\n for j in range(i + 1, len(samples)):\n if not assigned[j]:\n sim = util.cos_sim(embeddings[i], embeddings[j]).item()\n if sim >= self.threshold:\n cluster.append(j)\n assigned[j] = True\n clusters.append(cluster)\n return clusters\n\n def check(self, prompt, n=5, flag_above=1.0,\n client=None, model='gpt-4o-mini',\n bedrock_model_id=None, bedrock_region='us-east-1'):\n if bedrock_model_id:\n samples = self._get_samples_bedrock(\n prompt, n=n, temperature=0.7,\n model_id=bedrock_model_id, region=bedrock_region\n )\n elif client:\n samples = self._get_samples(client, prompt, n=n, model=model)\n else:\n raise ValueError(\n 'Pass either client= (OpenAI) or bedrock_model_id= (Bedrock)'\n )\n\n clusters = self._cluster(samples)\n probs = [len(c) / n for c in clusters]\n score = float(scipy_entropy(probs, base=2))\n best = max(clusters, key=len)\n\n return {\n 'entropy': round(score, 3),\n 'flagged': score > flag_above,\n 'clusters': len(clusters),\n 'answer': samples[best[0]],\n 'all_samples': samples,\n } # pip install sentence-transformers scipy openai boto3\nimport boto3\nfrom scipy.stats import entropy as scipy_entropy\nfrom sentence_transformers import SentenceTransformer, util\nfrom openai import OpenAI\n\n\nclass SemanticEntropyDetector:\n def __init__(self, similarity_threshold=0.75):\n # all-MiniLM-L6-v2 runs on CPU, no GPU needed\n self.encoder = SentenceTransformer('all-MiniLM-L6-v2')\n self.threshold = similarity_threshold\n\n def _get_samples(self, client, prompt, n=5, temperature=0.7, model='gpt-4o-mini'):\n # Hits the API sequentially -- parallelize with asyncio.gather if latency matters\n samples = []\n for _ in range(n):\n resp = client.chat.completions.create(\n model=model,\n messages=[{'role': 'user', 'content': prompt}],\n temperature=temperature,\n max_tokens=300,\n )\n samples.append(resp.choices[0].message.content.strip())\n return samples\n\n def _get_samples_bedrock(self, prompt, n=5, temperature=0.7,\n model_id='amazon.nova-lite-v1:0', region='us-east-1'):\n # Converse API works across Nova, Claude on Bedrock, Llama, Mistral\n bedrock = boto3.client('bedrock-runtime', region_name=region)\n samples = []\n for _ in range(n):\n resp = bedrock.converse(\n modelId=model_id,\n messages=[{'role': 'user', 'content': [{'text': prompt}]}],\n inferenceConfig={'temperature': temperature, 'maxTokens': 300},\n )\n samples.append(\n resp['output']['message']['content'][0]['text'].strip()\n )\n return samples\n\n def _cluster(self, samples):\n embeddings = self.encoder.encode(samples, convert_to_tensor=True)\n assigned = [False] * len(samples)\n clusters = []\n for i in range(len(samples)):\n if assigned[i]:\n continue\n cluster = [i]\n assigned[i] = True\n for j in range(i + 1, len(samples)):\n if not assigned[j]:\n sim = util.cos_sim(embeddings[i], embeddings[j]).item()\n if sim >= self.threshold:\n cluster.append(j)\n assigned[j] = True\n clusters.append(cluster)\n return clusters\n\n def check(self, prompt, n=5, flag_above=1.0,\n client=None, model='gpt-4o-mini',\n bedrock_model_id=None, bedrock_region='us-east-1'):\n if bedrock_model_id:\n samples = self._get_samples_bedrock(\n prompt, n=n, temperature=0.7,\n model_id=bedrock_model_id, region=bedrock_region\n )\n elif client:\n samples = self._get_samples(client, prompt, n=n, model=model)\n else:\n raise ValueError(\n 'Pass either client= (OpenAI) or bedrock_model_id= (Bedrock)'\n )\n\n clusters = self._cluster(samples)\n probs = [len(c) / n for c in clusters]\n score = float(scipy_entropy(probs, base=2))\n best = max(clusters, key=len)\n\n return {\n 'entropy': round(score, 3),\n 'flagged': score > flag_above,\n 'clusters': len(clusters),\n 'answer': samples[best[0]],\n 'all_samples': samples,\n } Dropping it into moderation Dropping it into moderation MODERATION_PROMPT = """You are a content moderator. Classify this post as one of:\nSAFE, BORDERLINE, or POLICY_VIOLATION. Reply with just the label and one sentence.\n\nPost: "{post}"\n"""\n\ndetector = SemanticEntropyDetector()\n\n# Clear-cut case\nresult = detector.check(\n MODERATION_PROMPT.format(post="Happy birthday! Hope you have a great day!"),\n bedrock_model_id="amazon.nova-lite-v1:0",\n)\nprint(result)\n# Output:\n# {'entropy': 0.0, 'flagged': False, 'clusters': 1,\n# 'answer': 'SAFE. This is a friendly birthday greeting with no policy concerns.'}\n\n# Ambiguous case\nresult = detector.check(\n MODERATION_PROMPT.format(post="Some people just can't handle the truth lol."),\n bedrock_model_id="amazon.nova-lite-v1:0",\n)\nprint(result)\n# Output:\n# {'entropy': 1.522, 'flagged': True, 'clusters': 3,\n# 'answer': 'SAFE. The post is vague and does not clearly violate any policy.'} MODERATION_PROMPT = """You are a content moderator. Classify this post as one of:\nSAFE, BORDERLINE, or POLICY_VIOLATION. Reply with just the label and one sentence.\n\nPost: "{post}"\n"""\n\ndetector = SemanticEntropyDetector()\n\n# Clear-cut case\nresult = detector.check(\n MODERATION_PROMPT.format(post="Happy birthday! Hope you have a great day!"),\n bedrock_model_id="amazon.nova-lite-v1:0",\n)\nprint(result)\n# Output:\n# {'entropy': 0.0, 'flagged': False, 'clusters': 1,\n# 'answer': 'SAFE. This is a friendly birthday greeting with no policy concerns.'}\n\n# Ambiguous case\nresult = detector.check(\n MODERATION_PROMPT.format(post="Some people just can't handle the truth lol."),\n bedrock_model_id="amazon.nova-lite-v1:0",\n)\nprint(result)\n# Output:\n# {'entropy': 1.522, 'flagged': True, 'clusters': 3,\n# 'answer': 'SAFE. The post is vague and does not clearly violate any policy.'} The answer field returns the most common verdict across samples. When flagged is True with 3 clusters across 5 samples, don't trust that answer: route it to a human. When I ran this on a backlog of 500 flagged posts, 31% had entropy above 1.0. Those matched the cases causing inconsistency in our automated system. Routing them to humans cut false positives by more than half. Routing pattern Routing pattern def moderate(post_text, detector, **kwargs):\n result = detector.check(\n MODERATION_PROMPT.format(post=post_text),\n n=5,\n flag_above=1.0,\n **kwargs\n )\n return {\n 'verdict': result['answer'],\n 'route_to_human': result['flagged'],\n 'entropy': result['entropy'],\n }\n\n\n# Example usage\noutput = moderate(\n "Not naming names but some people really need to grow up.",\n detector,\n bedrock_model_id="amazon.nova-lite-v1:0",\n)\n\nif output['route_to_human']:\n print(f"Human review (entropy={output['entropy']})")\nelse:\n print(output['verdict']) def moderate(post_text, detector, **kwargs):\n result = detector.check(\n MODERATION_PROMPT.format(post=post_text),\n n=5,\n flag_above=1.0,\n **kwargs\n )\n return {\n 'verdict': result['answer'],\n 'route_to_human': result['flagged'],\n 'entropy': result['entropy'],\n }\n\n\n# Example usage\noutput = moderate(\n "Not naming names but some people really need to grow up.",\n detector,\n bedrock_model_id="amazon.nova-lite-v1:0",\n)\n\nif output['route_to_human']:\n print(f"Human review (entropy={output['entropy']})")\nelse:\n print(output['verdict']) Tuning Tuning similarity_threshold similarity_threshold How closely two responses need to match to count as the same verdict. Default 0.75. Raise to 0.80 if you're getting too many false flags, lower to 0.65 if ambiguous cases slip through. flag_above flag_above For moderation or anything high-stakes: 0.6 to 0.8. For general Q&A;: 1.0 to 1.5. The entropy values are not consistent across models. Claude Sonnet makes more decisive calls on ambiguous content than Nova Lite, so the same threshold behaves differently. Re-calibrate when you switch models. n samples n samples Five is the minimum. Seven gives more stable estimates. Past that, diminishing returns. Five API calls per check = 5x inference cost, so use this where a wrong answer has consequences, not on everything. What it won't catch What it won't catch Semantic entropy catches inconsistent hallucinations: the model keeps generating different wrong answers. It won't catch confident, systematic errors where the model has learned to reproduce the same wrong verdict every time. If your moderation model always classifies sarcasm as SAFE, you'll see low entropy and still get wrong calls. Low entropy means consistent, not correct. Pair it with Bedrock Guardrails for known violation patterns, G-Eval for output quality, and AgentCore Evaluations for agentic workflows. Semantic entropy fills the gap those leave: inputs where the model is uncertain and you'd never know from the output alone. Where this goes next Where this goes next Most reliability work tries to fix what the model outputs. This doesn't. It measures whether you can trust the output you're getting. You can't fix the model at runtime, but you can decide what to do with its answer. Once entropy scores are in your pipeline, use them as a deployment gate. Run your eval set before and after a model update. If entropy spikes on a category of inputs your previous model handled cleanly, you catch it before users do. AWS shipped AgentCore Evaluations for agentic task quality last month, which covers a different dimension. Both running together gives you real coverage.