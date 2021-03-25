Maxi Contieri on Clean Code, Refactoring, and Test-Driven Development

At some point in my career, I realize that "we" put a lot of pressure on developers.It's a hard profession:But I also see that automation, or how I call it "help from robots," can help a lot.Instead of asking developers to adopt and use TDD - it's better to build a QA team.Instead of asking developers to make "bugs-free" software - there can be a better setup, like CI/CD workflows that will limit the number of bugs that traveling from staging into production.Even if you part of a small team with limited resources.Even if you are coding alone your pet project - you can allocate some time on a setup that will make your code less fragile.I find it helpful to use some tools from GitHub Marketplace that is free for public repositories.Tools that can analyze your code and giving you hints of what can be improved.It's not solving all the problems but can guide developers, especially when they are working with deadlines and stressed.Sorry for this long intro, but what tools can you recommend to adapt to the development process?