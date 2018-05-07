Mastering MongoDB - one tip a day series

1,523 reads

Mastering MongoDB — one tip a day series. Icons courtesy of MongoDB Inc and iHeartInfinity

Overview of series

In the 'Mastering MongoDB — One tip a day series', I would be writing a series of articles to help you master MongoDB by learning one tip a day. Each article will be a few minute read a very specific topic of interest from various categories.

This series will evolve over the period of time and I would be updating the links as I write articles every week. The articles I am currently working on will be highlighted as [Work in Progress] and the content should be out within a week. So, stay tuned and please feel free to drop me a note if you want to hear from about a specific topic of your interest.

Series Articles

Category: Performance Tuning

Tip # 001: currentOp.

Know the operations currently executing on MongoDB server inside out

Category: Security

Tip # 002: createRole

Ahhh …! Someone just dropped a collection

Ahhh …! Someone just dropped a collection Tip #006: Configure MongoDB with Kerberos Authentication

Kerberos Authentication for MongoDB explained in depthCategory: Features

Kerberos Authentication for MongoDB explained in depthCategory: Features Tip # 003: Transactions

A long awaited and most requested feature for many, has finally arrived

A long awaited and most requested feature for many, has finally arrived Tip # 005: MongoDB for Kubernetes

Now you could deploy MongoDB in Kubernetes under a minuteCategory: Replication

Now you could deploy MongoDB in Kubernetes under a minuteCategory: Replication Tip # 004: Faster elections

Faster elections during rolling maintenanceAbout the author

I am working as a Principal. Consulting Engineer at MongoDB, Inc. where I channel my energy to help organizations build highly scalable applications. Prior to MongoDB, I implemented various trading systems for financial technology companies in New York, NY. I am an application developer manager, avid programmer in .NET, Java, Node.js and now specializes in various products of MongoDB ecosystem.

I currently live in Austin, Texas with my wife and a daughter. When not at work I enjoy cooking, doing road trips with family and performing science experiments with my 7-year-old daughter.

Tags