Mastering MongoDB - one tip a day series
Mastering MongoDB — one tip a day series. Icons courtesy of MongoDB Inc and iHeartInfinity
Overview of series
In the 'Mastering MongoDB — One tip a day series',
I would be writing a series of articles to help you master MongoDB
by learning one tip a day. Each article will be a few minute read a very specific topic of interest from various categories.
This series will evolve over the period of time and I would be updating the links as I write articles every week. The articles I am currently working on will be highlighted as [Work in Progress] and the content should be out within a week. So, stay tuned and please feel free to drop me a note if you want to hear from about a specific topic of your interest.
Series Articles
Category: Performance Tuning
- Tip # 001: currentOp.
Know the operations currently executing on MongoDB server inside out
Category: Security
I am working as a Principal. Consulting Engineer at MongoDB, Inc. where I channel my energy to help organizations build highly scalable applications. Prior to MongoDB, I implemented various trading systems for financial technology companies in New York, NY. I am an application developer manager, avid programmer in .NET, Java, Node.js
and now specializes in various products of MongoDB ecosystem.
I currently live in Austin, Texas with my wife and a daughter. When not at work I enjoy cooking, doing road trips with family and performing science experiments with my 7-year-old daughter.
