Mastering JWT Authentication & Authorization in Spring Boot 3.1

What is Authentication? 🔐

Authentication is the process of verifying the identity of users, ensuring they are who they claim to be before granting access to a system or application. In the context of web applications, this is crucial for protecting sensitive information and resources.





Authentication involves:





User Credentials:🔑 Users provide credentials, such as usernames and passwords.

Verification Process:✔️ The system verifies the provided credentials against stored data. Successful verification grants access; otherwise, access is denied







Spring Security🍃

For Java developers building Spring-based applications, Spring Security serves as the de-facto standard for securing their creations. This comprehensive framework provides robust authentication and authorization mechanisms, ensuring your application’s data and functionality remain safe from unauthorized access.





JWT (JSON Web Token)Authentication: A Secure and Scalable Approach 🔐📈

JWT stands for JSON Web Token, a self-contained token that contains information about the user and is signed by the server for verification. It has become a popular choice for authorization due to its numerous advantages.





Use Cases: JWTs are widely used in various scenarios:





Public APIs: Securely access public APIs without requiring frequent logins.

Mobile Applications: Store user information and authorization details within the token for offline use.

Single Sign-On (SSO): This allows users to seamlessly access multiple applications with a single login.







Practical application of JWT by implementing it in a Spring Boot application to secure our API endpoints⛏👷

Now, we will configure the in-memory user and JWT. We will create an API endpoint and secure it using Spring Boot security.





Create a Spring Boot Project

Use Spring Initializr to create a new Spring Boot project with the following dependencies:

For Web:

<dependency> <groupId>org.springframework.boot</groupId> <artifactId>spring-boot-starter-web</artifactId> </dependency>





For Security

<dependency> <groupId>org.springframework.boot</groupId> <artifactId>spring-boot-starter-security</artifactId> </dependency>





Lombok:

<dependency> <groupId>org.projectlombok</groupId> <artifactId>lombok</artifactId> <optional>true</optional> </dependency>





For JWT:

<dependency> <groupId>io.jsonwebtoken</groupId> <artifactId>jjwt-api</artifactId> <version>0.11.5</version> </dependency> <dependency> <groupId>io.jsonwebtoken</groupId> <artifactId>jjwt-impl</artifactId> <version>0.11.5</version> <scope>runtime</scope> </dependency> <dependency> <groupId>io.jsonwebtoken</groupId> <artifactId>jjwt-jackson</artifactId> <version>0.11.5</version> <scope>runtime</scope> </dependency>





Let’s start with creating an endpoint to be secured:

@RestController @RequestMapping("/home") public class Controller { @Autowired private UserService userService; @GetMapping("/users") public List<User> getUsers(){ System.out.println("getting users"); return userService.getUsers(); } }





Create a user:

@Getter @Setter @NoArgsConstructor @AllArgsConstructor @ToString public class User { private String userId; private String name; private String email; }





Create a service class:





Create an in-memory user with UserDetailService bean:

@Configuration public class AppConfig { @Bean public UserDetailsService userDetailsService() { UserDetails userDetails = User.builder(). username("Bhushan") .password(passwordEncoder().encode("Nemade")).roles("ADMIN"). build(); return new InMemoryUserDetailsManager(userDetails); } @Bean public PasswordEncoder passwordEncoder() { return new BCryptPasswordEncoder(); } @Bean public AuthenticationManager authenticationManager(AuthenticationConfiguration builder) throws Exception { return builder.getAuthenticationManager(); } }





Start with creating the class JWTAthenticationEntryPoint that will be implementing





AuthenticationEntryPoint: Used to handle authentication-related exceptions. Specifically, it is responsible for returning an unauthorized (401) response to clients who attempt to access protected resources without proper authentication.





@Component public class JwtAuthenticationEntryPoint implements AuthenticationEntryPoint { @Override public void commence(HttpServletRequest request, HttpServletResponse response, AuthenticationException authException) throws IOException, ServletException { response.setStatus(HttpServletResponse.SC_UNAUTHORIZED); PrintWriter writer = response.getWriter(); writer.println("Access Denied !! " + authException.getMessage()); } }





Create a JWT helper class: The helper class is often created to encapsulate the logic related to the generation, parsing, validation, and manipulation of JWTs in a more modular and maintainable way. It provides a set of methods and utilities to interact with JWTs.





@Component public class JwtHelper { public static final long JWT_TOKEN_VALIDITY = 5 * 60 * 60; private String secret = "afafasfafafasfasfasfafacasdasfasxASFACASDFACASDFASFASFDAFASFASDAADSCSDFADCVSGCFVADXCcadwavfsfarvf"; public String getUsernameFromToken(String token) { return getClaimFromToken(token, Claims::getSubject); } public Date getExpirationDateFromToken(String token) { return getClaimFromToken(token, Claims::getExpiration); } public <T> T getClaimFromToken(String token, Function<Claims, T> claimsResolver) { final Claims claims = getAllClaimsFromToken(token); return claimsResolver.apply(claims); } private Claims getAllClaimsFromToken(String token) { return Jwts.parser().setSigningKey(secret).parseClaimsJws(token).getBody(); } private Boolean isTokenExpired(String token) { final Date expiration = getExpirationDateFromToken(token); return expiration.before(new Date()); } public String generateToken(UserDetails userDetails) { Map<String, Object> claims = new HashMap<>(); return doGenerateToken(claims, userDetails.getUsername()); } private String doGenerateToken(Map<String, Object> claims, String subject) { return Jwts.builder().setClaims(claims).setSubject(subject).setIssuedAt(new Date(System.currentTimeMillis())) .setExpiration(new Date(System.currentTimeMillis() + JWT_TOKEN_VALIDITY * 1000)) .signWith(SignatureAlgorithm.HS512, secret).compact(); } public Boolean validateToken(String token, UserDetails userDetails) { final String username = getUsernameFromToken(token); return (username.equals(userDetails.getUsername()) && !isTokenExpired(token)); } }





Create a JwtAuthenticationFilter class which will extend OncePerRequestFilter: Extending the OncePerRequestFilter class for a JWT authentication filter in Spring Security is a common approach to ensure that the filter is only executed once per request. This helps prevent unnecessary duplicate processing and ensures that the filter logic is applied consistently.





@Component public class JwtAuthenticationFilter extends OncePerRequestFilter { private Logger logger = LoggerFactory.getLogger(OncePerRequestFilter.class); @Autowired private JwtHelper jwtHelper; @Autowired private UserDetailsService userDetailsService; @Override protected void doFilterInternal(HttpServletRequest request, HttpServletResponse response, FilterChain filterChain) throws ServletException, IOException { String requestHeader = request.getHeader("Authorization"); logger.info(" Header : {}", requestHeader); String username = null; String token = null; if (requestHeader != null && requestHeader.startsWith("Bearer")) { token = requestHeader.substring(7); try { username = this.jwtHelper.getUsernameFromToken(token); } catch (IllegalArgumentException e) { logger.info("Illegal Argument while fetching the username !!"); e.printStackTrace(); } catch (ExpiredJwtException e) { logger.info("Given jwt token is expired !!"); e.printStackTrace(); } catch (MalformedJwtException e) { logger.info("Some changed has done in token !! Invalid Token"); e.printStackTrace(); } catch (Exception e) { e.printStackTrace(); } } else { logger.info("Invalid Header Value !! "); } if (username != null && SecurityContextHolder.getContext().getAuthentication() == null) { UserDetails userDetails = this.userDetailsService.loadUserByUsername(username); Boolean validateToken = this.jwtHelper.validateToken(token, userDetails); if (validateToken) { UsernamePasswordAuthenticationToken authentication = new UsernamePasswordAuthenticationToken(userDetails, null, userDetails.getAuthorities()); authentication.setDetails(new WebAuthenticationDetailsSource().buildDetails(request)); SecurityContextHolder.getContext().setAuthentication(authentication); } else { logger.info("Validation fails !!"); } } filterChain.doFilter(request, response); } }





Create a SecurityConfig class as spring security in the configuration file:





@Configuration public class SecurityConfig { @Autowired private JwtAuthenticationEntryPoint point; @Autowired private JwtAuthenticationFilter filter; @Bean public SecurityFilterChain securityFilterChain(HttpSecurity http) throws Exception { http.csrf(csrf -> csrf.disable()) .authorizeRequests(). requestMatchers("/test").authenticated().requestMatchers("/auth/login").permitAll() .anyRequest() .authenticated() .and().exceptionHandling(ex -> ex.authenticationEntryPoint(point)) .sessionManagement(session -> session.sessionCreationPolicy(SessionCreationPolicy.STATELESS)); http.addFilterBefore(filter, UsernamePasswordAuthenticationFilter.class); return http.build(); } }





Create a login API to accept the username and password:





@RestController @RequestMapping("/auth") public class AuthController { @Autowired private UserDetailsService userDetailsService; @Autowired private AuthenticationManager manager; @Autowired private JwtHelper helper; private Logger logger = LoggerFactory.getLogger(AuthController.class); @PostMapping("/login") public ResponseEntity<JwtResponse> login(@RequestBody JwtRequest request) { this.doAuthenticate(request.getEmail(), request.getPassword()); UserDetails userDetails = userDetailsService.loadUserByUsername(request.getEmail()); String token = this.helper.generateToken(userDetails); JwtResponse response = JwtResponse.builder() .jwtToken(token) .username(userDetails.getUsername()).build(); return new ResponseEntity<>(response, HttpStatus.OK); } private void doAuthenticate(String email, String password) { UsernamePasswordAuthenticationToken authentication = new UsernamePasswordAuthenticationToken(email, password); try { manager.authenticate(authentication); } catch (BadCredentialsException e) { throw new BadCredentialsException(" Invalid Username or Password !!"); } } @ExceptionHandler(BadCredentialsException.class) public String exceptionHandler() { return "Credentials Invalid !!"; } }





Create a JWT Request and JWT Response to receive data and send login details: Creating a JWT request and response involves defining structures for sending and receiving JWTs during the authentication process. Typically, a JWT request is used to send user credentials (e.g., username and password) to the server for authentication, and a JWT response is used to deliver a token upon successful authentication.





@Getter @Setter @AllArgsConstructor @NoArgsConstructor @Builder @ToString public class JwtRequest { private String email; private String password; }

@Getter @Setter @AllArgsConstructor @NoArgsConstructor @Builder @ToString public class JwtResponse { private String jwtToken; private String username; }





Test the API using Postman to generate a JWT token, then use that token as a header in subsequent requests to access the protected API and verify successful authentication.





Thank you for reading😊





