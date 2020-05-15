Mastering Docker: How to Attach an AWS EBS Storage Volume to Your Docker Container

Stop fiddling with Apache configuration start developing for WordPress
is run to install the required REX-Ray plugin (see UserData in ContainerInstances).
docker plugin install rexray/ebs
,
ec2:CreateVolume
, and
ec2:DeleteVolume
. This allows the REX-Ray volume driver to manage the EBS volumes (see EC2Role).
ec2:DetachVolume
AWSTemplateFormatVersion: "2010-09-09"
Parameters:
VPCID:
Type: String
SubnetId:
Type: String
InstanceType:
Type: String
Default: t2.small
ECSAMI:
Description: AMI ID
Type: AWS::SSM::Parameter::Value<AWS::EC2::Image::Id>
Default: "/aws/service/ecs/optimized-ami/amazon-linux/recommended/image_id"
KeyName:
Type: String
AllowedCIDRIp:
Type: String
Default: 0.0.0.0/0
Resources:
ECSCluster:
Type: AWS::ECS::Cluster
Properties:
ClusterName: docker-volume-demo
ECSAutoScalingGroup:
Type: AWS::AutoScaling::AutoScalingGroup
Properties:
AvailabilityZones:
- Fn::Select:
- 0
- Fn::GetAZs:
Ref: AWS::Region
VPCZoneIdentifier:
- Ref: SubnetId
LaunchConfigurationName:
Ref: ContainerInstances
MinSize: 2
MaxSize: 2
DesiredCapacity: 2
Tags:
- Key: Name
Value: ECS host
PropagateAtLaunch: true
CreationPolicy:
ResourceSignal:
Timeout: PT15M
UpdatePolicy:
AutoScalingRollingUpdate:
MinInstancesInService: 1
MaxBatchSize: 1
PauseTime: PT15M
WaitOnResourceSignals: true
SuspendProcesses:
- HealthCheck
- ReplaceUnhealthy
- AZRebalance
- AlarmNotification
- ScheduledActions
InstanceSecurityGroup:
Type: AWS::EC2::SecurityGroup
Properties:
VpcId:
Ref: VPCID
GroupDescription: Enable SSH access via port 22
SecurityGroupIngress:
- IpProtocol: tcp
FromPort: 22
ToPort: 22
CidrIp: !Ref AllowedCIDRIp
- IpProtocol: tcp
FromPort: 5432
ToPort: 5432
CidrIp: !Ref AllowedCIDRIp
ContainerInstances:
Type: AWS::AutoScaling::LaunchConfiguration
Properties:
ImageId:
Ref: ECSAMI
InstanceType:
Ref: InstanceType
IamInstanceProfile:
Ref: EC2InstanceProfile
KeyName:
Ref: KeyName
AssociatePublicIpAddress: true
SecurityGroups:
- Ref: InstanceSecurityGroup
UserData:
Fn::Base64:
Fn::Sub: "#!/bin/bash\nyum install -y aws-cfn-bootstrap\n/opt/aws/bin/cfn-init
-v --region ${AWS::Region} --stack ${AWS::StackName} --resource ContainerInstances\n/opt/aws/bin/cfn-signal
-e $? --region ${AWS::Region} --stack ${AWS::StackName} --resource ECSAutoScalingGroup\n\nexec
2>>/var/log/ecs/ecs-agent-install.log\nset -x\nuntil curl -s http://localhost:51678/v1/metadata\ndo\n
\ sleep 1\ndone\ndocker plugin install rexray/ebs REXRAY_PREEMPT=true
EBS_REGION=us-west-2 --grant-all-permissions\nstop ecs \nstart ecs\n"
Metadata:
AWS::CloudFormation::Init:
config:
packages:
yum:
aws-cli: []
jq: []
ecs-init: []
commands:
01_add_instance_to_cluster:
command:
Fn::Sub: echo ECS_CLUSTER=${ECSCluster} >> /etc/ecs/ecs.config
02_start_ecs_agent:
command: start ecs
files:
"/etc/cfn/cfn-hup.conf":
mode: 256
owner: root
group: root
content:
Fn::Sub: |
[main]
stack=${AWS::StackId}
region=${AWS::Region}
"/etc/cfn/hooks.d/cfn-auto-reloader.conf":
content:
Fn::Sub: |
[cfn-auto-reloader-hook]
triggers=post.update
path=Resources.ContainerInstances.Metadata.AWS::CloudFormation::Init
action=/opt/aws/bin/cfn-init -v --region ${AWS::Region} --stack ${AWS::StackName} --resource ContainerInstances
services:
sysvinit:
cfn-hup:
enabled: true
ensureRunning: true
files:
- /etc/cfn/cfn-hup.conf
- /etc/cfn/hooks.d/cfn-auto-reloader.conf
EC2Role:
Type: AWS::IAM::Role
Properties:
Path: /
AssumeRolePolicyDocument: |
{
"Statement": [{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"Service": "ec2.amazonaws.com"
}
}]
}
Policies:
- PolicyName: ECSforEC2InstanceRolePolicy
PolicyDocument: |
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"ecs:CreateCluster",
"ecs:DeregisterContainerInstance",
"ecs:DiscoverPollEndpoint",
"ecs:Poll",
"ecs:RegisterContainerInstance",
"ecs:StartTelemetrySession",
"ecs:Submit*",
"ecr:GetAuthorizationToken",
"ecr:BatchCheckLayerAvailability",
"ecr:GetDownloadUrlForLayer",
"ecr:BatchGetImage",
"logs:CreateLogStream",
"logs:PutLogEvents"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
- PolicyName: RexrayPolicy
PolicyDocument: |
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"ec2:AttachVolume",
"ec2:CreateVolume",
"ec2:CreateSnapshot",
"ec2:CreateTags",
"ec2:DeleteVolume",
"ec2:DeleteSnapshot",
"ec2:DescribeAvailabilityZones",
"ec2:DescribeInstances",
"ec2:DescribeVolumes",
"ec2:DescribeVolumeAttribute",
"ec2:DescribeVolumeStatus",
"ec2:DescribeSnapshots",
"ec2:CopySnapshot",
"ec2:DescribeSnapshotAttribute",
"ec2:DetachVolume",
"ec2:ModifySnapshotAttribute",
"ec2:ModifyVolumeAttribute",
"ec2:DescribeTags"
],
"Resource": "*"
}]
}
EC2InstanceProfile:
Type: AWS::IAM::InstanceProfile
Properties:
Path: "/"
Roles:
- Ref: EC2Role
$ aws cloudformation create-stack --stack-name docker-volume --parameters ParameterKey=VPCID,ParameterValue=<default-vpc-id> ParameterKey=SubnetId,ParameterValue=<public-subnet-id> ParameterKey=KeyName,ParameterValue=<key-pair-name> --template-body file://./ecs-cluster.yml --capabilities CAPABILITY_IAM
our
Taskdefinition
has
ContainerDefinitions
defined.
MountPoints
is where Postgres stores it's data, and in this case, it will be mounted into the
/var/lib/postgresql/data
volume.
rexray-vol
Taskdefinition
section, we have a volume named
Volumes
. Here we're saying we want an AWS EBS volume to be auto-provisioned of type gp2 with size 5Gb. The type and size are specific to the REX-Ray driver we're using and are passed to the underlying
rexray-vol
command.
docker volume create
Taskdefinition:
Type: AWS::ECS::TaskDefinition
Properties:
Family: postgres
Cpu: 512
Memory: 512
NetworkMode: awsvpc
RequiresCompatibilities:
- EC2
ContainerDefinitions:
- Name: postgres
Image: postgres
Essential: true
MountPoints:
- SourceVolume: rexray-vol
ContainerPath: /var/lib/postgresql/data
PortMappings:
- ContainerPort: 3306
Protocol: tcp
LogConfiguration:
LogDriver: awslogs
Options:
awslogs-group: !Ref LogGroup
awslogs-create-group: true
awslogs-region: !Ref AWS::Region
awslogs-stream-prefix: ecs
Volumes:
- Name: rexray-vol
DockerVolumeConfiguration:
Autoprovision: true
Scope: shared
Driver: rexray/ebs
DriverOpts:
volumetype: gp2
size: 5
Service:
Type: AWS::ECS::Service
Properties:
Cluster: !Ref ECSCluster
ServiceName: postgres
DesiredCount: 1
TaskDefinition: !Ref Taskdefinition
LaunchType: EC2
DeploymentConfiguration:
MaximumPercent: 100
MinimumHealthyPercent: 0
NetworkConfiguration:
AwsvpcConfiguration:
SecurityGroups:
- !Ref InstanceSecurityGroup
Subnets:
- !Ref SubnetId
LogGroup:
Type: AWS::Logs::LogGroup
Properties:
LogGroupName: postgres
$ aws cloudformation update-stack --stack-name docker-volume --parameters ParameterKey=VPCID,ParameterValue=<default-vpc-id> ParameterKey=SubnetId,ParameterValue=<public-subnet-id> ParameterKey=KeyName,ParameterValue=<key-pair-name> --template-body file://./ecs-cluster.yml --capabilities CAPABILITY_IAM
ssh -N -L 5432:<task-private-ip>:5432 ec2-user@<container-instance-public-ip>
CREATE TABLE vegetables (vegetable_name text, colour text);
INSERT INTO vegetables VALUES ('carrot', 'orange');
$ aws ecs list-container-instances --cluster docker-volume-demo
{
"containerInstanceArns": [
"arn:aws:ecs:eu-west-1:299404798587:container-instance/02e78e33-f3cc-4121-ad2b-4e039cb610b9",
"arn:aws:ecs:eu-west-1:299404798587:container-instance/214ad5c1-d3c1-41aa-b11f-7afcac542939"
]
}
aws ecs update-container-instances-state --cluster docker-volume-demo --container-instances <container-instance-arn> --status DRAINING
$ ssh -N -L 5432:<task-private-ip>:5432 ec2-user@<container-instance-public-ip>
SELECT * FROM vegetables;
aws cloudformation delete-stack --stack-name docker-volume
$ aws ec2 describe-volumes --filter Name=tag:Name,Values=rexray-vol
{
"Volumes": [
{
"Attachments": [],
"AvailabilityZone": "eu-west-1a",
"CreateTime": "2020-01-25T18:17:00.927Z",
"Encrypted": false,
"Size": 5,
"SnapshotId": "",
"State": "available",
"VolumeId": "vol-08670b6c65571df51",
"Iops": 100,
"Tags": [
{
"Key": "Name",
"Value": "rexray-vol"
}
],
"VolumeType": "gp2"
}
]
}
aws ec2 delete-volume --volume-id <volume-id>