Master The Art Of Using Typescript Without The Compile Step

If you're like me you create scripts to automate things all the time. While you can do quite a bit with

bash

Setup your Environment

, it's just a lot easier to use your primary language--in this case TypeScript. With just a few tricks you can start writing your scripts in TypeScript.

First you need to get your environment setup. I'm going to assume you already have node and npm installed and your globally installed packages are in your path. Once you have that setup, globally install

ts-node

npm i -g ts-node

Create the Script

If you've made it this far then it's time to create your script. The only magic that's required is the first line needs to be a shebang statement.

#!/usr/bin/env ts-node

This tells bash that it should use

ts-node

#! /usr/ bin/env ts-node function test ( message: string ) { console .info(message); } test( "Hello TypeScript!" );

to execute the contents of the file. Here's my sample script.

Now mark the script as executable.

chmod +x ./test.ts

And now you can directly execute your typescript file!

Previously published at https://justwriteapps.com/running-typescript-without-compiling/

