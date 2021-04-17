Search icon
Master The Art Of Using Typescript Without The Compile Step

April 17th 2021
Ben Force Hacker Noon profile picture

@theBenForceBen Force

Been making things with code since I was 8. Probably an addict at this point.

If you're like me you create scripts to automate things all the time. While you can do quite a bit with 

bash
, it's just a lot easier to use your primary language--in this case TypeScript. With just a few tricks you can start writing your scripts in TypeScript.

Setup your Environment

First you need to get your environment setup. I'm going to assume you already have node and npm installed and your globally installed packages are in your path. Once you have that setup, globally install 

ts-node
.

npm i -g ts-node

Create the Script

If you've made it this far then it's time to create your script. The only magic that's required is the first line needs to be a shebang statement.

#!/usr/bin/env ts-node

This tells bash that it should use 

ts-node
 to execute the contents of the file. Here's my sample script.

#!/usr/bin/env ts-node

function test(message: string) {
	console.info(message);
}

test("Hello TypeScript!");

Now mark the script as executable.

chmod +x ./test.ts

And now you can directly execute your typescript file!

Previously published at https://justwriteapps.com/running-typescript-without-compiling/

