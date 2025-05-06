Master Excel: Essential File Options Shortcuts You Need Now

Here is a list of File Options shortcuts available in the Excel application. These shortcuts can help you use Excel more quickly and efficiently.

Create a New Workbook









As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + N keyboard shortcut in Excel creates a new workbook. By default, a blank workbook will be opened instantly when you use this shortcut.

Open a Workbook:









As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + O keyboard shortcut in Excel opens a workbook. You can choose the Excel file from the list of saved files.

Save a Workbook:









As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + S keyboard shortcut in Excel saves a workbook.

Save as Workbook:









As shown in the image above, pressing the F12 keyboard shortcut in Excel saves it as a workbook. You can choose the location and output filename of the Excel file.

Print a File:









As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + P keyboard shortcut in Excel opens the print window. Once you've chosen the printing options, you can print the Excel documents easily.

Open a Print Preview Window:









As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + F12 keyboard shortcut in Excel opens a Print Preview Window for a workbook.

Close the Current Workbook:









As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + F4 keyboard shortcut in Excel closes the current workbook.

Close Excel:









As shown in the image above, pressing the ALT + F4 keyboard shortcut in Excel closes the entire Excel Application.





