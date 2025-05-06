Master Excel: Essential File Options Shortcuts You Need Now

Here is a list of File Options shortcuts available in the Excel application. These shortcuts can help you use Excel more quickly and efficiently.
Create a New Workbook
As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + N keyboard shortcut in Excel creates a new workbook. By default, a blank workbook will be opened instantly when you use this shortcut.
Open a Workbook:
As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + O keyboard shortcut in Excel opens a workbook. You can choose the Excel file from the list of saved files.
Save a Workbook:
As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + S keyboard shortcut in Excel saves a workbook.
Save as Workbook:
As shown in the image above, pressing the F12 keyboard shortcut in Excel saves it as a workbook. You can choose the location and output filename of the Excel file.
Print a File:
As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + P keyboard shortcut in Excel opens the print window. Once you've chosen the printing options, you can print the Excel documents easily.
Open a Print Preview Window:
As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + F12 keyboard shortcut in Excel opens a Print Preview Window for a workbook.
Close the Current Workbook:
As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + F4 keyboard shortcut in Excel closes the current workbook.
Close Excel:
As shown in the image above, pressing the ALT + F4 keyboard shortcut in Excel closes the entire Excel Application.
