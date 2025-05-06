Master Excel: Essential File Options Shortcuts You Need Now

by Excel24x7May 6th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Here is a list of shortcuts available in the Excel application. These shortcuts can help you use Excel more **quickly** and **efficiently**
featured image - Master Excel: Essential File Options Shortcuts You Need Now
Excel24x7 HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Here is a list of File Options shortcuts available in the Excel application. These shortcuts can help you use Excel more quickly and efficiently.

Create a New Workbook


Using the Shortcut CTRL + N to create a New Workbook in Excel


As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + N keyboard shortcut in Excel creates a new workbook. By default, a blank workbook will be opened instantly when you use this shortcut.

Open a Workbook:


Using the Shortcut CTRL + O to create Open a Workbook in Excel


As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + O keyboard shortcut in Excel opens a workbook. You can choose the Excel file from the list of saved files.

Save a Workbook:


Using the Shortcut CTRL + S to create Save a Workbook in Excel


As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + S keyboard shortcut in Excel saves a workbook.

Save as Workbook:


Using the Shortcut F12 to create Save as a Workbook in Excel


As shown in the image above, pressing the F12 keyboard shortcut in Excel saves it as a workbook. You can choose the location and output filename of the Excel file.

Print a File:


Using the Shortcut CTRL + P to create Print a Workbook in Excel


As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + P keyboard shortcut in Excel opens the print window. Once you've chosen the printing options, you can print the Excel documents easily.

Open a Print Preview Window:


Using the Shortcut CTRL + F12 to create Print a Workbook in Excel


As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + F12 keyboard shortcut in Excel opens a Print Preview Window for a workbook.

Close the Current Workbook:


Using the Shortcut CTRL + F4 to close a Workbook in Excel


As shown in the image above, pressing the CTRL + F4 keyboard shortcut in Excel closes the current workbook.

Close Excel:


Using the Shortcut ALT + F4 to close Excel application


As shown in the image above, pressing the ALT + F4 keyboard shortcut in Excel closes the entire Excel Application.


You can find the detailed shortcuts list (230+) on our published page:



That’s it. This tutorial was originally published on Excel File Options Shortcuts List & It’s Explanations!


Nym
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Excel24x7 HackerNoon profile picture
Excel24x7@excel24x7
A professional Excel Tutorial website!
Read my storiesAbout @excel24x7

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming#excel#microsoft-excel#excel-tutorial#excel-hacks#learn-excel#mastering-excel#excel-guide#excel-shortcuts

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
How to Use Excel DATE Function -> Excel 24x7
by excel24x7
Mar 31, 2025
#excel-date-function
Article Thumbnail
Sync Excel Worksheets With VBA & the 'Select All Sheets' Method
by excel24x7
May 27, 2025
#excel
Article Thumbnail
How to Extract the Year From Any Date in Excel Using the YEAR Function Effortlessly?
by excel24x7
May 07, 2025
#excel
Article Thumbnail
How to Convert Radians to Degrees in Excel Using Simple Formulas
by excel24x7
May 20, 2025
#microsoft-excel
Article Thumbnail
4 Data Transformations Made Spreadsheet-Easy
by gigasheet
Feb 20, 2023
#data
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks