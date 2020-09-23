Marketing Influencers Are Overrated Says 3x Noonie Nom Viktor Bogdanov

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Viktor Bogdanov is a Ukraine-based Tech Storyteller, a designation we at Hacker Noon can happily confirm, because the beautiful humans of Hacker Noon have collectively read @viceasytiger’s 18 hn stories for 5 days, 3 hours, and 9 minutes — so far. In this Noonies interview, Viktor tells us where he'd invest $10M, how Covid-19 has impacted his life, and which 2 opinion he has that most people don't agree with.
I'm in love with technology and storytelling, and I like talking to interesting people whose work makes a difference in the industry and/or helps others achieve personal and professional breakthroughs more seamlessly.
Putting together these three key ingredients helps me create insightful and thought-provoking content that resonates with different audiences.
And when I get positive feedback for my writing – it's the best reward I can ask for!
I write about technology (with AI being my favourite topic) and people who drive technology forward.
I also help IT service companies increase brand awareness and generate marketing qualified leads through well-crafted thought leadership and content marketing initiatives.
Last but not least – I can build WordPress websites and awesome landing pages ;)
AI and how it's helping combat COVID-19.
AI and how it can have a negative impact on different areas of our life.
Always think twice before posting something to social media.
I've started spending more time at home with my family and Bacon the Cat (aka my shaggy buddy).
AI-based healthcare product for the aged people.
TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, Canva, Vivino, Farkle
I'm learning how to improve my emotional intelligence and achieve personal breakthroughs by better managing emotions and leveraging soft skills.
