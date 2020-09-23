Marketing Influencers Are Overrated Says 3x Noonie Nom Viktor Bogdanov

Viktor Bogdanov is a Ukraine-based Tech Storyteller, a designation we at Hacker Noon can happily confirm, because the beautiful humans of Hacker Noon have collectively read @viceasytiger’s 18 hn stories for 5 days, 3 hours, and 9 minutes — so far. In this Noonies interview, Viktor tells us where he'd invest $10M, how Covid-19 has impacted his life, and which 2 opinion he has that most people don't agree with.

1. Which 2020 Noonies have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm in love with technology and storytelling, and I like talking to interesting people whose work makes a difference in the industry and/or helps others achieve personal and professional breakthroughs more seamlessly.

Putting together these three key ingredients helps me create insightful and thought-provoking content that resonates with different audiences.

And when I get positive feedback for my writing – it's the best reward I can ask for!

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I write about technology (with AI being my favourite topic) and people who drive technology forward.

I also help IT service companies increase brand awareness and generate marketing qualified leads through well-crafted thought leadership and content marketing initiatives.

Last but not least – I can build WordPress websites and awesome landing pages ;)

4. What are you most excited about right now?

AI and how it's helping combat COVID-19.

5. What are you worried about right now?

AI and how it can have a negative impact on different areas of our life.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Always think twice before posting something to social media.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I've started spending more time at home with my family and Bacon the Cat (aka my shaggy buddy).

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

AI-based healthcare product for the aged people.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

While video content rules nowadays, it'll never replace or eradicate good ol' textual content; Many marketing influencers like Gary Vaynerchuk or Neil Patel are way overrated!

10. Which apps can't you live without?

TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, Canva, Vivino, Farkle

11. What are you currently learning?

I'm learning how to improve my emotional intelligence and achieve personal breakthroughs by better managing emotions and leveraging soft skills.

