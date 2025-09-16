Market Justice vs. Egalitarianism: The Role of the Alpha Parameter in Economic Equilibrium

Table of Links Abstract and 1. Introduction Abstract and 1. Introduction A free and fair economy: definition, existence and uniqueness\n2.1 A free economy\n2.2 A free and fair economy\n\n\nEquilibrium existence in a free and fair economy\n3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game\n3.2 Existence of an equilibrium\n\n\nEquilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy\n\n\nA free economy with social justice and inclusion\n5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice\n5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency\n\n\nSome applications\n6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm\n6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy\n6.3 Bias in academic publishing\n6.4 Exchange economies\n\n\nContributions to the closely related literature\n\n\nConclusion and References A free and fair economy: definition, existence and uniqueness\n2.1 A free economy\n2.2 A free and fair economy A free and fair economy: definition, existence and uniqueness 2.1 A free economy 2.1 A free economy 2.2 A free and fair economy 2.2 A free and fair economy Equilibrium existence in a free and fair economy\n3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game\n3.2 Existence of an equilibrium Equilibrium existence in a free and fair economy 3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game 3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game 3.2 Existence of an equilibrium 3.2 Existence of an equilibrium Equilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy Equilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy Equilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy A free economy with social justice and inclusion\n5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice\n5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency A free economy with social justice and inclusion A free economy with social justice and inclusion 5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice 5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice 5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency 5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency Some applications\n6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm\n6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy\n6.3 Bias in academic publishing\n6.4 Exchange economies Some applications 6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm 6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm 6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy 6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy 6.3 Bias in academic publishing 6.3 Bias in academic publishing 6.4 Exchange economies 6.4 Exchange economies Contributions to the closely related literature Contributions to the closely related literature Contributions to the closely related literature Conclusion and References Conclusion and References Conclusion and References Appendix Appendix 5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice In what follows, we study the existence of equilibrium in an α-free economy with social justice. As defined in Section 3.1, a free economy with social justice admits an equilibrium if the strategic form game derived from that economy possesses a pure strategy Nash equilibrium. A meritocratic planner will choose a higher α when allocating resources since talents and merits have more value in such a society. An egalitarian planner will put a higher weight on equal distribution. It follows that a choice of α reveals a trade-off between market justice and egalitarianism. The good news is that there exists a self-enforcing social contract irrespective of the size of α. We have the result hereunder. The proof of Corollary 1 is similar to that of Theorem 2. Next, we provide an additional result about Pareto-efficiency of equilibria in a free economy with social justice. Using Theorem 4, we deduce the following corollary. Authors:\n(1) Ghislain H. Demeze-Jouatsa, Center for Mathematical Economics, University of Bielefeld (demeze jouatsa@uni-bielefeld.de);\n(2) Roland Pongou, Department of Economics, University of Ottawa (rpongou@uottawa.ca);\n(3) Jean-Baptiste Tondji, Department of Economics and Finance, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (jeanbaptiste.tondji@utrgv.edu). Authors: Authors (1) Ghislain H. Demeze-Jouatsa, Center for Mathematical Economics, University of Bielefeld (demeze jouatsa@uni-bielefeld.de); (2) Roland Pongou, Department of Economics, University of Ottawa (rpongou@uottawa.ca); (3) Jean-Baptiste Tondji, Department of Economics and Finance, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (jeanbaptiste.tondji@utrgv.edu). This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. available on arxiv